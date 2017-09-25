Opposition's 'con job' claim as Fitzroy's unemployed numbers more than 7%

The latest ABS figures show Fitzroy's unemployment rate for August at 7.1%, with youth unemployment in the region a major concern at 13.5%.

LNP Shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson claims the Queensland Government's "jobs budget" is nothing more than a con job with more than 4100 jobs lost across the Fitzroy region in the past 12 months.

However, Treasurer Curtis Pitt has hit back, arguing the Palaszczuk government was delivering jobs in many regional areas and working hard in those areas "not progressing as well".

Mr Pitt said the employment position in CQ would be far better if the LNP had implemented a plan for the end of the mining boom.

Mr Emerson said the big job losses, particularly in youth jobs, was hurting.

JOB CRISIS: LNP Shadow Treasurer MP Scott Emerson says not enough is being done to combat unemployment. Contributed

"Youth unemployment in the Fitzroy region is now 13.5% - an increase of 5.2% in the past 12 months alone," Mr Emerson said.

"Labor's job crisis has hit especially hard in the Fitzroy region, with 2500 youth jobs lost since the ALP was elected.

"The unemployment rate would be even higher if 2900 people didn't give up looking for work.

"These facts irrefutably show Labor's 'jobs budget' is nothing more than a con job and Queensland is being held back by a do-nothing government."

He argued the Opposition's $100m plan to Get Queensland Working again would create up to 20,000 jobs for young people.

Mr Pitt said the figures showed a fall since July in the Fitzroy jobless rate from 7.2% to 7.1%.

He said youth unemployment had dropped during this period in Fitzroy from 13.9% to 13.5%.

Job growth was far stronger in other regions including Mackay where 7300 new jobs had been created in the past 12 months. Mr Pitt said under Labor the region's unemployment rate had fallen from the October

2015 peak of 7.7%

following the end of the mining boom.

"The employment position in CQ and elsewhere in our state would be far better if the LNP had put in some hard work and implemented a plan for the end of the mining boom and had focused on creating jobs, not cutting them, when in office," Mr Pitt said.

"All three State Budgets of the Palaszczuk government place job creation as our priority, unlike the LNP whose first Budget had as its centrepiece the scrapping of 14,000 jobs."

He said many across central Queensland were benefiting from targeted employment programs such as Skilling Queenslanders for Work and Back to Work.