Oprah Winfrey's chief of staff wows ladies luncheon guests

INSPIRATIONAL SPEAKER: Libby Moore with Karla McPhail , principal of The Real Group and sponsor of The Ladies Luncheon at Paradise Lagoons and guests at the event. Contributed

ALL EYES were turned to Libby Moore on Saturday at the Paradise Lagoons Ladies Luncheon.

A crowd of 300 ladies were glued to the guest speaker as she addressed the audience before taking questions.

Based in New York, Libby has had a varied career and life.

For over a decade she was chief of staff to Oprah Winfrey and was also a consulting producer with the team that created the Emmy award-winning Super Soul Sunday on OWN, The Oprah Winfrey Network.

Earlier in her career Libby was an executive assistant to Jann Wenner of Wenner Media, publisher of Rolling Stone, US Weekly, and Men's Journal.

She was also personal assistant to American TV personality Maury Povich and worked in both radio and print advertising at newspapers and radio stations in Boston.

She is now a certified life coach, executive coach, speaker and global adventurer.

Libby spoke about her time with Oprah, how scary it was interviewing for her and the close friendship they grew to have, the time she met Nelson Mandela and what it was like being in the White House and how she eventually came to need to move on to something else in her life.

Libby was very inspirational, pushing the ladies to "put out to the universe” what they wanted and to be open.

The Morning Bulletin spoke with Libby afterwards and her first comment was how incredibly "warm and welcoming all the people of Rocky are”.

"I just feel like they have opened their arms and welcomed me,” she said.

"There is a warmth to the people here and they are down to earth.”

In her quick overnight stopover in Rockhampton, she liked what she saw as she grew up in a small town in Maryland.

"It does make me feel like I'm back at home but there is no mountains but this culture, this tight-knit community and family feel here,” Libby said.

"I am a big believer in the universe and I felt like I was meant to come here.”

After her speech, many of the guests lined up to speak with her and get their photograph taken.

Lots of ladies shared their stories and asked advice.

"Based on the feedback I have received I think it really resonated with a lot of people,” she said.

"Yes, I was with Oprah, but I'm just like you and me.”

Channelling her inner life coach skills, when asked for one single piece of advice to pass on it was to be yourself, at all times and situations.

"If you are yourself then that will bring the partner you are supposed to have, the job you are supposed to have ... when you try to act like someone else not yourself, that is when things get wonky,” she said.

Be yourself and meditation will change your life, whether it be three deep breaths during the day or 20 minutes of meditation at morning and/or night.