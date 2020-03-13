Menu
General photo of an Optus store in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AAP Image/Luis Ascui) NO ARCHIVING
Optus apologies following CQ outage

Zara Gilbert
13th Mar 2020 9:59 AM
Optus has released a statement apologising to its CQ customers who were affected by a network outage earlier this week.

Numerous customers in the Capricornia region experienced disruptions to their mobile voice and data services on Wednesday, March 11.

In their statement Optus assured customers that mobile services in and around the Capricornia region have now been fully restored and thanked them for their patience.

“We apologise to our customers affected by the outage and thank them for their patience while services were being restored,” they said.

