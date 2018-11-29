Optus mobile coverage experiencing disruptions

OUTAGE: Some Optus customers may experience disruptions to their service.

OPTUS has advised customers could be experiencing disruptions to their mobile service in parts of Central Queensland and the Wide Bay.

Mobile phone calls, text and data services are affected because of power outages caused by the recent bushfires.

They advise residents who are dialling during an emergency to call 000 from a fixed line service, or 112 from a mobile phone service.

Optus also said they recommend customers to stay tuned to TV or radio for emergency information during this outage.

Customers who require assistance are urged to contact their local Optus store.