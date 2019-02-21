Mass outage hits Optus network

Optus has been fined for unfair billing practices around third-party services. Picture: AAP Image/Luis Ascui

SOME Optus users have been left without coverage throughout southeast parts of the state.

First reports of outages occurred about 7.30am, with users taking to Twitter to voice their complaints.

An Optus spokeswoman said technicians were investigating the outage, however she was not able to give a reason as to what caused the issue.

Optus user Ash Warncken said the disruption to the service has caused chaos to his day.

"I rely on my mobile service for work," he said.

"The outage has really put a strain on managing my staff.

In this day and age a company as large as Optus should ensure their customers don't have to experience this difficulty."

In a statement from Optus, the spokeswoman said "we have been progressively restoring services since 8:30am, we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience experienced and appreciate their patience while services are fully restored."