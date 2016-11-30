Orange ute driver still not located after search at Marmor

WHAT WE KNOW:

Orange Ford ute first reported driving at high speeds, over taking double white lines, dangerous driving at Mt Larcom heading north on the Bruce Highway

Was then clocked at 180km/hr on the Bruce Highway at Bajool heading south

The ute was later clocked at 163km/hr in an 80 zone at Marmor

Truck drivers reported to police the orange ute turned off the Bruce Highway onto Old Coach Road, Marmor.

Police locate orange ute on Old Coach Rd abandoned

Driver has fled on foot

Orange ute was last registered to a Narangba address, but registration has expired and vehicle not reported stolen yet.

Driver is wanted on 'return to prison' warrant

Driver was spotted in Pine Rivers Monday night by police

WEDNESDAY 9.25AM: A MAN who is believed to have been behind the wheel of an orange ute that was clocked doing 180km on the Bruce Hwy yesterday is still wanted by police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the search for the man who is wanted on a 'return to prison' warrant around the Marmor area concluded at 9.15pm last night.

He said local police would not be returning to the area today.

The spokesman said the orange ute, which had been clocked at 180km/hr in Bajool and 163km/hr in an 80 zone at Marmor, has not yet been listed as stolen.

The spokesman confirmed the ute had been spotted by police in Brisbane in the early hours of Monday.

Tuesday 2pm: A VEHICLE clocked at excessive speeds along the Bruce Highway today was stolen from Brisbane by a man wanted on a 'return to prison' warrant.

Reports indicate the suspected driver is a man in his mid 20s who was spotted by police at Pine Rivers last night.

The vehicle, a 2004 orange Ford ute, was stolen from a Narangba address and has now been dumped on Old Coach Road at Marmor.

1.40pm: POLICE have found the orange ute at the centre of a dangerous driving incident dumped on a rural road.

Reports indicate the ute was found on Old Coach Road near Punter Rd, Marmor.

The driver has fled the scene, leaving behind an iPad and jacket in the ute.

Reports indicate calls are being made to see if the dog squad is available to assist with a search for the driver.

1.30PM: AN orange ute driving dangerously along Central Queensland roads has turned off a major highway onto a rural road.

The latest reports of the hunt for the vehicle by police was that truck drivers saw the ute turn off onto Old Coach Road at Marmor.

1.20pm: POLICE are on the look out for an orange Ford ute which was just clocked at 180km/hr on the Bruce Highway.

Reports indicate a police officer at Bajool clocked the ute at the high speed as it overtook a truck over double white lines travelling south.

The ute was last seen heading north on the Bruce Highway, doing 163km/hr in an 80km/zone at Marmor.

Reports indicate the ute was flagged after truck drivers reported it to police that it was heading north from Mt Larcom at high speeds, dangerous driving and over taking over double white lines.

