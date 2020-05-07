Organ donor gives nan-of-two a second chance

Tracey Slatter with family members, husband Greg and the Nguyens and grandkids

IF THERE is one thing Tracey Slatter hopes for this Mother’s Day it is the rate of registered organ donors to increase.

The Gladstone mother-of-two is herself the recipient of a lifesaving double lung transplant after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) eight years ago.

It is her organ donor Aileen Nguyen and her family, she said, who saved her from an inevitable and untimely death.

Her second chance at life was possible because of organ donor Aileen Nguyen and the Nguyen family from Sydney.

“I was undergoing treatment for about 18 months beforehand and had to maintain my own lungs health for as long as I could,” Ms Slatter said.

“But when I got on the transplant list in 2014, I was so sick the team at Prince Charles Hospital told me I only had three months to find an organ donor or I wouldn’t live.”

Before the “devastating” news, Ms Slatter was an actively-involved mother and wife serving as treasurer and secretary of the Yaralla Cricket Club from 2000 until 2014.

SECOND CHANCE: Tracey Slatter (pictured with children Emily and Michael) hopes her story will inspire others to register as organ donors.

“We had two children in their early twenties, but in my eyes, they still were still ­babies,” she said.

“We were quite active in the local cricket community and it all pretty much came to a complete standstill.”

Despite both the mental and physical challenges of undergoing the complex surgery, Ms Slatter remained adamant she would pass on her gratitude to the donor’s family.

“From the very beginning I said to my family I would start looking into thanking my donor family,” Ms Slatter said.

“You’re encouraged by the transplant team to write letters through the Donatelife team to remain anonymous.

“I really respect the protocol.”

However It was a phone call out of the blue, she said, which provided her the chance to thank the Nguyen family in person.

“They found me, they tracked me down through some cricket media I’d done,” she said.

“I’d written to the family so often as well that the family felt comfortable reaching out to me.

“The family gets a lot of comfort from knowing what they did for me, it’s helped them grieve.

“We talk all the time. The mum and dad have basically adopted me as one of their own.”

CONNECTED: Tracey Slatter with members of the Nguyen family.

Ms Slatter remains in Gladstone along with her two children Michael, 29, and Emily, 27, and grandsons 2-year-old Isiah and 1-year-old Max.

“It was such a gift when my daughter told me she was pregnant; I hate to think Emily would be going through this if I wasn’t around,” Ms Slatter said.

“There’s no greater feeling than when she handed her first born to me, the feeling was incredible.

“I just keep thinking if it wasn’t for organ donation, they wouldn’t have their grandma here.”

Now retired, she keeps busy as administrator of an IPF support group and Queensland Lung Support in association with Prince Charles Hospital.

“When I had the disease, it was something that I didn’t know about and I was so alone. Talking with someone who had gone through it might have helped and that’s what these groups are for.”

She hopes her story will inspire others to register as an organ donor through donatelife.gove.au.