Organisation reveals plans to expand in Rockhampton CBD

ROCKHAMPTON founded disability services organisation Access Recreation is looking to expand its operations with a community care centre in Rockhampton’s CBD.

A development application has been lodged for a permit to convert an existing warehouse at 259 Denison St, Rockhampton City, to a community care centre.

Proposed plans for the internal changes at 259 Denison St for a community care centre.

The application, submitted by Dale Webb of Rufus Design Group, details how Access Recreation has had rapid growth following the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme and is looking to expand its operations.

The proposal includes internal renovations to the existing building.

The 809 sq m building is in a low impact industry zone and was previously used as a distribution depot for the Dream Pot cooking system company.

Access Recreation is a non-for-profit organisation that offers support to persons with disabilties aged seven to 65 years.

259 Denison St, Rockhampton City, sold to Access Recreation in February 2020 for $585,000.

The organisation was founded in Rockhampton in 1988 and is governed by a board of management, all of which are from the Rockhampton community.

It has grown to have a workforce of more than 120 employees working with more than 400 people with disabilities in the Rockhampton region.

One of the support services it provides is group programs, based on the educational, recreational and social needs of the clients.

Due to the growth in client numbers following the NDIS, it needs additional property to host group programs.

Access Recreation was looking for a site for about a year before coming across the Denison St building.

The group bought the property in February 2020 for $585,000. It was previously listed for rent at $54,000 per annum plus outgoings.

The group programs operate from 9am to 3pm on weekdays and are capped at 12 clients and four support staff.

The expansion with this building will also mean it will be able to provide further employment opportunities within the organisation and offer more services for persons with disabilities.

The application was lodged on April 6 and is being assessed by Rockhampton Regional Council planning officers.