Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Access Recreation new community care centre. Jamie Ross, Mia Lane, Craig Osborne, Kirsten Ohlsen and Keegan Maddison.
Access Recreation new community care centre. Jamie Ross, Mia Lane, Craig Osborne, Kirsten Ohlsen and Keegan Maddison.
Property

Organisation revels plans to expand in Rockhampton CBD

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
13th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON founded disability services organisation Access Recreation is looking to expand its operations with a community care centre in Rockhampton’s CBD.

A development application has been lodged for a permit to convert an existing warehouse at 259 Denison St, Rockhampton City, to a community care centre.

The application, submitted by Dale Webb of Rufus Design Group, details how Access Recreation has had rapid growth following the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme and is looking to expand its operations.

The proposal includes internal renovations to the existing building.

The 809 sq m building is in a low impact industry zone and was previously used as a distribution depot for the Dream Pot cooking system company.

Access Recreation is a non-for-profit organisation that offers support to persons with disabilties aged seven to 65 years.

259 Denison St, Rockhampton City, sold to Access Recreation in February 2020 for $585,000.
259 Denison St, Rockhampton City, sold to Access Recreation in February 2020 for $585,000.

The organisation was founded in Rockhampton in 1988 and is governed by a board of management, all of which are from the Rockhampton community.

It has grown to have a workforce of more than 120 employees working with more than 400 people with disabilities in the Rockhampton region.

One of the support services it provides is group programs, based on the educational, recreational and social needs of the clients.

Due to the growth in client numbers following the NDIS, it needs additional property to host group programs.

Access Recreation was looking for a site for about a year before coming across the Denison St building.

The group bought the property in February 2020 for $585,000. It was previously listed for rent at $54,000 per annum plus outgoings.

The group programs operate from 9am to 3pm on weekdays and are capped at 12 clients and four support staff.

The expansion with this building will also mean it will be able to provide further employment opportunities within the organisation and offer more services for persons with disabilities.

The application was lodged on April 6 and is being assessed by Rockhampton Regional Council planning officers.

access recreation denison street development application disability services national disability insurance scheme ndis ndis provider tmbdevelopmentapplications
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cutting renewable red-tape may bring thousands CQ of jobs

        premium_icon Cutting renewable red-tape may bring thousands CQ of jobs

        Business Analysis identifies 15 proposed large-scale renewable projects with enough energy to power 750,000 CQ homes

        $750,000 lawsuit filed over box of laundry detergent

        premium_icon $750,000 lawsuit filed over box of laundry detergent

        Business A Rockhampton woman is suing Yeppoon Woolworths for the workplace injury

        Defence project with Singapore boosts CQ economy by $6M

        premium_icon Defence project with Singapore boosts CQ economy by $6M

        News Close to $6 million is being injected into Central Queensland’s economy, with three...

        Domestic violence - do your bit to stop it

        premium_icon Domestic violence - do your bit to stop it

        News “Not Now. Not Ever. Together.” Find out why police want you to know what that...