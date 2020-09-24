Organisation sticks the boot into Katter’s party
The Boot Brisbane organisation has accused Katter's Australian Party of ripping off its name and slogan in a bid to outdo its political opponents.
Boot Brisbane president Bill Bates said the Katters had used its registered business name as media branding without authorisation in a "brazen" attempt to gain political advantage over rival party North Queensland First.KAP this week has used the words Boot Brisbane in a Facebook campaign about creating a new state.
This comes after NQ First outlined a detailed plan for North Queensland's secession from southeast Queensland.
"While we acknowledge the years of the KAP's vocal support of the creation of a North Queensland state, they have not provided a clear pathway to statehood as we had advocated and in particular as to the means to cause the Queensland government to initiate the process," Mr Bates said.
KAP leader Robbie Katter said the party was appreciative of Boot Brisbane's effort to progress the cause of a separate state.
