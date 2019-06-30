Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Organised criminals targeting farms in the dead of night

Dominic Elsome
by
30th Jun 2019 1:42 AM

FARMERS are being targeted by organised criminals and the effects are hurting the entire community.

Laidley police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said there had been five major incidents of irrigation equipment theft in the Glenore Grove region during the last month.

"It's very unfortunate that this is happening and disturbing that people have gone down this path," Sen Sgt Draheim said.

"It's a significant cost to those farmers - which costs everyone."

Thieves are targeting impact sprinkler heads, likely for the brass to sell for scrap, and were sneaking on to farms at night to remove them.

"We believe most of the offences are happening after dark and the people that are stealing them are quite organised," he said. "It's not a simple thing to try remove the vast numbers of these spray fittings that they're stealing at any one time.

"They're spending quite a bit of time there."

Irrigation systems' locations on farms made them prime targets for thieves and Sen Sgt Draheim said there were no easy solutions to prevent the thefts occurring.

"The problem is we've got massive irrigation systems that simply can't be moved at a moment's notice to try and avoid stuff being stolen," he said.

"Unfortunately a lot of those are easily accessible from the road."

Police have increased patrols in at risk areas, but the Sen Sgt warned police couldn't be everywhere, and the wider community needed to play a role in preventing further thefts.

"If people can be more vigilant and report any of that suspicious activity, particularly after hours, it would be very beneficial," he said.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers on 1800333000. If a crime is in progress, call Triple-Zero.

More Stories

crime farms glenore grove irrigation laidley police regan draheim rural thieves
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    BYTE ME: Which is the most reliable and robust computer?

    premium_icon BYTE ME: Which is the most reliable and robust computer?

    News What to look for when you go shopping for a new computer

    GARDENING: Time to visit Mt Archer and take in the scenery

    premium_icon GARDENING: Time to visit Mt Archer and take in the scenery

    News Canopy Walks on the summit of Fraser Park are now open to the public

    Update: Stolen ute has been found, offenders are on the run

    premium_icon Update: Stolen ute has been found, offenders are on the run

    Breaking Reports indicate the offenders are juveniles, one as young as 12

    BMX: Rocky girl inspired after strong showing at nationals

    premium_icon BMX: Rocky girl inspired after strong showing at nationals

    Cycling & MTB Rockhampton siblings performed well at 2019 BMXA Bad Boy nationals