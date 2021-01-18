Organiser thrilled by response to Rocky RaceCourse Markets

Bruce Benson from Benson Bananas has been a regular at the Arcade Carpark Markets for 20 years. Photo: Pam McKay

Bruce Benson from Benson Bananas has been a regular at the Arcade Carpark Markets for 20 years. Photo: Pam McKay

Madonna McMullen “could not be any more excited” about the first edition of the Rocky RaceCourse Markets to be held on Sunday, January 24.

Previously known as the Arcade Carpark Markets and held in the carpark of the Kern Arcade in Rockhampton’s CBD, they will now be held each Sunday at Callaghan Park racecourse.

A new venue had to be found after it was revealed last December that the arcade was to close early this year.

Ms McMullen has been the markets co-ordinator for 22 years.

She said she had been overwhelmed with the response from stallholders, existing and new.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful,” she said.

“All the stallholders are following me over and there are lots of new ones interested in coming as well.

“We will have well over 100 stalls on Sunday.

“Everyone is so happy to get back, and they’re excited about the new venue.”

There would also be amusement rides and horse and carriage rides, as well as a variety of food vans.

Ms McMullen said Callaghan Park was looking “picturesque”, and there was plenty of parking.

While it had been a lot of hard work getting everything in place, she was confident it would be well worth it.

Sites are still available; for more information, visit the Facebook page or call 0419 848 005. The markets start early and run until noon.

