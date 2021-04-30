Organisers reveal iconic gems festival will return in 2021

After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, the iconic Gemfest, Festival of Gems is set to return to the Central Highlands.

Event organisers revealed planning was well underway, with this year’s show expected to boost tourism numbers across the region.

President Bruce McFarlane said the festival, known as Australia’s premier gem show, highlighted the appeal and sheer beauty of precious and semiprecious stones that were commonly found in the Gemfields.

The four-day event will host traders and merchants, activities, exhibitions, entertainment, workshops, prizes, demonstrations and more across the mining localities of Sapphire, Rubyvale, Sapphire, Anakie and the Willows.

“Aside from all of the old favourites, we will also be bringing some new entertainment to this year’s festival,” Mr McFarlane said.

“Brisbane-based police officers, The Murphy’s Pigs will feature as Saturday and Sunday’s headline performances, breathing new life into old classics and placing their unique stamp on contemporary treasures, including some of their own original songs.

“They have graced some massive stages including the world’s largest Celtic festival, Festival Interceltique de Lorient in France, Tamworth’s Country Music Festival, the Woodfood Folk Festival, Gympie Music Muster, Winton’s Way-Out West Fest, and the Australian Celtic Festival.

“This is a big band, with a big sound and nearly an acre of suit fabric. If you like singing your heart out, tapping your feet, and dancing like nobody's watching, this year’s Gemfest is for you.”

While local sapphires are undoubtedly the gem of choice at Gemfest, Mr McFarlane said diamonds, pearls, zircons, opals and other gemstones would also be on display, along with gold, crystals, fossils and minerals.

He said the Gemfest committee was proud to be rolling out the sparkling spectacular that would welcome thousands of visitors to the COVID-safe event.

Gemfest, Festival of Gems has been scheduled for August 12 to 15 across the Gemfields communities.

“Gemfest in 2021 is back, so mark it on your calendars and get ready for the biggest and best year yet,” Mr McFarlane said.

More details will be released closer to the event through the website.

