Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

Origin blow: Bennett bans Stefanovic doco

by Phil Rothfield
24th Oct 2020 9:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Wayne Bennett and the Queensland Rugby League have banned a Michael Jordan-style documentary on this year's State of Origin series that would have taken the game to a new audience of hundreds of thousands.

Channel 9 star Karl Stefanovic had hired film crews to spend the month-long series inside both the Blues and Maroons camps to produce a documentary following the approval of Blues coach Brad Fittler and the QRL.

Stan and other streaming outlets were bidding for the rights.

Catch Fox League's Grand Final Week coverage on Kayo. Stream all the latest news and insight right up until kick off plus half-time and full-time analysis from the Fox League commentary team. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Wayne Bennett has banned a documentary idea planned by Channel 9’s Karl Stefanovic.
Wayne Bennett has banned a documentary idea planned by Channel 9’s Karl Stefanovic.

 

The benefit for sponsors and Channel 9 was significant, considering Origin TV ratings have been on a steep decline for several years.

Not even a phone call from NRL boss Peter V'landys to Bennett could persuade him to change his mind.

Bennett was even given the right to veto parts of the documentary that could be considered embarrassing or damaging but declined.

This is seen as a huge lost opportunity for rugby league to take the game to a new audience across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

 

Wayne Bennett and Mal Meninga will team up for this year’s State of Origin series.
Wayne Bennett and Mal Meninga will team up for this year’s State of Origin series.

It was to be similar to the Australian cricket team's documentary on Amazon last year about their recovery from the ball-tampering scandal in the last Ashes series in the UK.

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance documentary - a 10-part series - smashed ratings records in the United States and on Netflix in Australia.

Originally published as Origin blow: Bennett bans Stefanovic doco

More Stories

Show More
editors picks karl stefanovic rugby league sport state of origin wayne bennett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospital ramping issue reflares after patients left waiting

        Premium Content Hospital ramping issue reflares after patients left waiting

        News Fingers are being pointed between State and Federal Governments over blame for Rocky Hospital’s ongoing ramping issue.

        NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Premium Content NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Crime Here’s the names of those found guilty this week.

        CQ Centurions keen for cracking start to NQ Champs

        Premium Content CQ Centurions keen for cracking start to NQ Champs

        Cricket Coach confident he’s got the team that can claim the crown.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time for the north to build the new

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time for the north to build the new

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.