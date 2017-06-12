24°
Origin call-up: Hard work pays off for Glasby

Pam McKay
| 12th Jun 2017 7:05 PM
Tim Glasby charges forward for the Melbourne Storm.
Tim Glasby charges forward for the Melbourne Storm. RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Glasby family has been there to witness every major milestone of Tim's rugby league career.

They were there to watch his NRL debut for the Melbourne Storm against the Wests Tigers in Round 16 of the 2013 season.

There were there in October last year when he played with the Storm in the premiership decider against the Cronulla Sharks.

And they will definitely be there at Sydney's ANZ Stadium when he makes his State of Origin debut for the Maroons in just over a week's time.

Rockhampton product Glasby, 28, received his Origin call-up as Queensland coach Kevvie Walters made seven changes to the side that was beaten in the series opener in Brisbane a fortnight ago.

Baralaba-born Corey Oates was axed despite being one of Queensland's better performers in the 28-4 loss.

Coen Hess, Valentine Holmes and Jarrod Wallace will also make their Origin debuts, while Billy Slater, Johnathan Thurston and Gavin Cooper are all back for the must-win match.

Glasby's Storm teammate and fellow Rockhampton product Cameron Munster was named as 18th man.

Origin selection is a fitting reward for Tim, who has been a regular fixture in the Storm's forward pack for the past three seasons.

And no one knows better just what it means to him than his older brother Will.

"It's unbelievable. it's hard to describe really,” he said yesterday.

"All he's ever wanted to do was play Origin.

"We got a phone call from Tim last night after he spoke with Kevvie. He's normally a very collected young fella but you could definitely tell in his voice that he was a little bit in shock and very excited.”

Will, his twin brother Ben and parents Tracie and Graham were yesterday organising flights to Sydney for the big game.

"We were all there for his debut, we all travelled down to the grand final last year and we'll do the same again on Wednesday.

"There's no way we'd miss that.”

Tim Glasby playing for the Capras in 2012.
Tim Glasby playing for the Capras in 2012. Chris Ison ROK190812ccapras1

The three Glasby boys grew up playing junior rugby league with Norths in the Rockhampton competition.

Tim also played with Rocky Brothers before joining the Penrith Panthers under-20s program.

Several setbacks with injury saw him return to Rockhampton where he joined the CQ Capras.

He won the Queensland Cup Rookie of the Year award in 2010 and was also the Capras Player of the Year for three years in a row from 2010 to 2012.

Will believes that stellar 2010 season marked a turning point for Tim.

”When he was playing for the Capras he was probably one of their best players every year he was there and we all thought it was only a matter of time before he got an opportunity to play first grade.

”As far as Origin goes, towards the back end of last year I thought if he kept improving he would be there or thereabouts but I always thought it might take a couple of injuries or a couple of bad performances for him to get a chance because Queensland is so loyal which is totally fair enough.

”We always talked about how he would love to get a shot but he always knew how good the guys in front of him were.

"He is pretty humble like that; he's never expected anything.”

Will said it was Tim's work ethic that was his greatest strength.

"He just works harder than everyone else, that's it,” he said.

"He doesn't have the natural ability that others have but you won't find too many blokes that work harder than him.

"And he's smart, as a footballer he's very smart.”

Topics:  anz stadium kevin walters melbourne storm queensland maroons rugby league state of origin

