Origin great is another voice backing a Rocky stadium

Dear Editor,

Wonderful to hear news about the proposed State Government funded redevelopment and upgrade 'feasibility study' of the Browne Park ground and precinct in Rockhampton. The ground is the spiritual home of Rugby League in the City and the region, it's a well overdue review to hopefully significantly benefit the game in a major regional centre.

So many FOGS (Former Origin Greats) players have grown up in Rockhampton and in Central Queensland - they have all plated substantial games at Browne Park as juniors, seniors or in key representatives games. This proposed study is due recognition for the quality long-term contribution Rugby League has provided to the local community and economy. This project will see a whole new generation of men and women playing the game in the City for many years to come and FOGS applauds this grass-roots approach to help grow the game and showcase its virtues in world-class facilities.

I actually played at the ground in the 1980's (Wynnum Manly - State League games) and loved the venue and the electric atmosphere - it's a true Rugby League ground, similar to Lang Park in that spectators are very close to the game and they are right in the thick of the action.

Having a modern boutique stadium upgrade in an existing Rugby League facility and complex is a very astute commercial decision and should be commended for the intent displayed. Self-sustainability is the key to long-term success for any organisation and Browne Park is no exception. Having thrived and survived in the current location for many years, the unique upgrade and redevelopment being considered via the detailed study should add further value to the surrounding community and CBD. Funding and developing of any new 'Greenfields' site would no doubt cost an enormous amount initially and then cost government (rate-payers and tax-payers) many millions to maintain and operate every years.

FOGS congratulates the State Government and all key stake-holders in relation to this excellent project being tabled for consideration. We wish the local Rockhampton community all the best as the consultation process takes shape and the considered feedback from all residents is collected and reviewed. If FOGS can be of any assistance along the way we'd welcome the involvement and discussion.

Go Queensland!

Best Regards,

Gene Miles.

Executive Chairman

Former Origin Greats (FOGS)