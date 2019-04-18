Palmer launches bid for Senate spot

CLIVE Palmer has officially launched his bid for the Senate, with State of Origin legend Greg Dowling to fight for the marginal seat of Herbert.

The resurgent billionaire, in his traditional bluster, said he was confident the United Australia Party would "form the next Government of Australia".

A former rugby league great, Mr Dowling, 60, was born in Cairns and raised in Ingham.

He was a foundation member of the Brisbane Broncos where he played 75 games between 1988 and 1991.

Mr Dowling is a Townsville resident and owns the Oporto franchise at Willows Shopping Centre.

"Townsville has been totally forgotten. The people of Brisbane and Canberra don't care about us in North Queensland," he said.

"The United Australia Party wants to change all of that, to give the people the voice and the representation they deserve."

Clive Palmer announces he will pay QNI workers what they are owed after the administration redundancy in 2016. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Clive Palmer agrees to pay Queensland Nickel workers after 2017 collapse

Titanic-size ad budget bodes badly for upcoming election

Mr Palmer will be the number one candidate on the UAP's senate ticket, while his nephew and former Herbert candidate with now-defunct Palmer United Party Martin Brewster will be number two.

Cairns-based indigenous elder Yodie Batzke will be candidate number three.

The announcement comes after it was revealed Queensland Nickel workers will not paid any entitlements until at least after the election.

On Monday Mr Palmer announced he would pay his former workers their outstanding entitlements, three years after his company collapsed.

It will only be a maximum of $7.16 million, as taxpayers have already paid $66.8 million of the unpaid entitlements, which are still subject to ongoing court action.

But in a notice posted last night on the Queensland Nickel website, it was stated a form would be provided to workers on May 7, with payments not to follow for 14 days.

This means there would be no payments until at least three days after the May 18 election.

Mr Palmer had the lowest attendance rate in parliament of any MP while he was the member for the Sunshine Coast seat of Fairfax between 2014 and 2016.

He denied he was absent from parliament itself, saying he was 'doing deals' with politicians from the major parties.

"I was organising, I wasn't on my arse doing anything," he said.

Mr Palmer also claimed the polls currently predict the UAP will claim six senate spots across the country.