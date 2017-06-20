26°
Origin of love: The woman behind Rocky's new footy hero

Matty Holdsworth
| 20th Jun 2017 4:42 PM Updated: 5:46 PM
Casey has followed her man through good times and bad.
Casey has followed her man through good times and bad. Contributed

CASEY Glasby can remember a time watching this young toiler running around various grass on Rockhampton fields.

She was a footy fan back then, a rather passionate one too.

She knew of this player, Tim, coming through the grades at the Norths Knights. She knew he could play, but that was about it.

What she did see at the time, was a hard working player who would give his all to the team - she didn't know she was watching her future husband.

READ: The surprise phone call that changed 15-year-old Glasby's life.

They would cross paths at North Rockhampton State School, but rarely spoke, she was in the grade above.

Be it fate or the inevitable pull, the pair met at a party, thanks to Tim's older twin brothers Will and Ben.

"I remember he was a standout, played a lot of second row back then and he was very good," Casey recalled.

"I didn't really know him well until we met at this party. We were chatting and just got along, we really clicked straight away.

"Our first date was the movies, we saw Bewitched together I think."

 

Capras player Tim Glasby in trial game against the CQ invitational side at Browne Park. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.
Chris Ison ROK250212ccapras2

The rest, as they say, is history.

The young lovers were forced to leave their home city for Penrith where Tim played three seasons at the Panthers.

He failed to crack it at the Blue Mountains and eventually found his way back home to the Comets and Capras.

Casey has been there for each step, both the ones backwards and forwards. While she knows its cliche, it is his attitude that never allowed him to quit.

 

Capras Tim Glasby in the rugby league game against Souths Logan at Browne Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Chris Ison ROK190812ccapras1

"He got a bit of a break with the Comets and Capras and finally Melbourne came calling," she said.

"But they were a force and had so many good players in front of him. So he got sent to Easts Tigers.

"That was very tough for us. He was away every weekend. It was hard because I was in Melbourne.

READ: Back of Roaches, our boy is going to shine  

"I remember he would get home late and watch the weekend video until after midnight. He might not have the most talent or be the most flashy but he is someone who you can rely on and will always do his job.

"He has always been his hardest critic and constantly strives to improve. Once he became a regular at the Storm he hasn't looked back."

Just like she did at Browne Park growing up, Casey and Glasby clan will watch their man.

She says the last week has been both as life changing as it has been rapid.

She doubts she will ever forgot that call that came from Kevin Walters.

 

Rockhampton's Tim and Casey Glasby.
Contributed

"We were just at home cooking dinner... Tim was on the couch with Parker," she said.

"He quickly took the call and I could tell by his reaction - he was so excited. Then he gave me a nod and I knew.

"We didn't finish cooking the stir fry.

"Of course it was something we always hoped for but didn't have any inkling or expectation. Just hope."

Tomorrow night - it all comes to fruition - the days, weeks and years of waiting over.

"I am so proud of him. I was there for the grand final last year but this will be something else," she said.

"I know he will give his all for Queensland."

Behind every great man, comes a great woman forever by their side.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anz stadium melbourne storm nsw blues queensland maroons state of origin tim glasby

