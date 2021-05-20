The Gold Coast Titans have secured the services of gun fullback AJ Brimson until the end of 2026.

The club announced on Thursday that the Queensland Origin star had re-signed on a five-year deal.

Coach Justin Holbrook said the signing was “great for everyone involved in the club”.

“It’s so important for us to have AJ locked in long term because he is so important to what we are building here,” Holbrook said.

“I think it is great for everyone, I think he is one of the best young players in the NRL, and he is only going to get better over the next few years.

“To have a player of his calibre excited to be here, it’s great from a coaching point of view, and it is great for everyone involved in the club that he has locked in his future with us.”

A local junior, Brimson made his debut for the Titans in 2018 and has since chalked up 55 NRL appearances.

Injuries hampered his 2020 campaign but the 22-year-old has bounced back this year, appearing in every Titans match so far.

He played his first game of Origin football in last year’s post-season series, scoring a try in the Maroons’ Game I win.

He is an outside chance to reappear this series, pending the fitness of Knights custodian Kalyn Ponga.

“AJ is the perfect example of the pathways we are building on the Gold Coast,” Titans chief executive Steve Mitchell said.

“As we build the Titans on and off field over the next decade, we are excited that AJ will be a big part of that, and we hope that he will be holding the NRL Premiership trophy aloft in the not too distant future.”

Originally published as Origin star inks mammoth new deal