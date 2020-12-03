Menu
Former NRL player Todd Carney and reality TV star Susie Bradley are expecting their first child
TV

Origin star spills Carney’s baby news

3rd Dec 2020 5:46 AM

Former Sydney Roosters player Todd Carney and reality TV star Susie Bradley are expecting their first child together.

Carney was an immensely controversial figure in the NRL, and Bradley similarly caused a stir during the 2019 season of Married At First Sight.

Newcastle Knights player Mitchell Pearce, who played alongside Carney at the Roosters, confirmed the couple were expecting on the 257 Collective podcast.

"Todd Carney was one of the best I played with," Pearce said. "Obviously Toddy got a bit distracted at times and things fells through but at his best, he's probably one of the most talented … unbelievable talent.

"(Carney's) going well now, he's killing it, having a baby and everything. He's on fire."

Todd Carney with Susie Bradley and her daughter Baby.
The couple are yet to formerly announce the pregnancy, but Carney hinted at the news last week in an Instagram comment.

"You've worked hard bubba not me I just do all the washing the cooking at home and pretend I work hard," Carney wrote.

"I'll be a stay home dad soon while you make the (money)."

The 2010 Dally M Medal winner also shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story - alongside an image of Carney standing alongside Bradley and her daughter, he wrote: "That Xmas feeling I love you 3."

Todd Carney's cryptic Christmas post.
The pair had endured an on-off relationship after Bradley appeared on the popular Channel 9 program, and her fans were less than impressed when she confirmed they were back together again in October.

But cosmetic nurse Bradley defiantly addressed her critics in a post on her Instagram profile, which has since been deactivated.

"Pretty sure it's been no secret that Todd has effed up in the past," Bradley wrote. "I've also made quite a few disastrous mistakes.

"But guess what? We own them and we've worked through them, and that's up to us, so go us, we've come out the other side of it.

"Please keep your f***ing opinions to yourselves. If you can't respect my relationship, go away, please, otherwise I'll just block you, and that's so time-consuming."

 

Originally published as Origin star spills Carney's baby news

