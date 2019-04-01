Orion defeats Australian champ at Rocky Fight Night

WINNER: Orion Brown (blue) defeated against his opponent and Australian championLiam Pope on Saturday night.

BOXING: Stepping into the ring on Saturday night, Orion Brown was, arguably, the underdog.

The Australian silver medallist was facing Australian champion Liam Pope who not only outranked him in title, but was also 6 years his senior.

However, despite the odds, Brown delivered a stellar performance, winning the Archer Street Boxing - Fight Night main card in what was dubbed the highlight of the night.

"That fight definitely lived up to expectations, that's for sure,” Archer Street Boxing head coach Brenton Doblo said.

"It was a fight you would expect to see at a world championship level. It didn't disappoint the crowd.”

In a split point decision, the win was awarded to Brown, who Doblo credited for executing the game plan successfully.

Orion Brown (blue) landing strong punches against his opponent Liam Pope on Saturday night. Boxing Australia

"The fight was dictated by Orion. He applied the pressure, kept his range when he didn't want to engage and never let Liam get settled in.” Doblo said

"He worked well on the inside and could not miss a left hook. Every one he threw, he landed.

"Liam was definitely trying to keep that long range but everytime Orion got into his range, he was throwing punches and never sitting, waiting for Liam to do his thing.

"When you fight at that level with two serious competitors as finely tuned as they are, it's always going to be a close fight, and it definitely was.

"Orion definitely landed the bigger and cleaner punches but it was a super-competitive fight.”

Overall, the night was a huge success with a good response from Rockhampton fans.

The Archer Street club had 14 bouts, with 10 of those delivering wins for the club.

"I'm definitely impressed,” Doblo said.

"Everyone trained so hard for the past six to seven weeks and it definitely showed on the night.”

There were 29 bouts in total, with nearly 500 spectators pouring through the doors to take in the action.

"All of our junior boxers fought unbelievably well and I was super-proud with how the young fellas went,” Doblo said.

"Another senior to take note of was Tim Clubb who won by TKO within the first 60 seconds.

"That was his second fight and his first fight was the exact same outcome. He won by TKO in the first round in the first 30 seconds.

"He's showing big promise and has huge power for his 64kg weight division. He's very explosive and is exciting to watch.”

Another Rockhampton fighter who had a solid fight was Harry Leonard, who stepped up to the elite division for the first time.

"He fought his first three-by-three minute fight. He usually fights three two-minute rounds,” Doblo said.

"He fought really well and I did see something in him I've never seen before.

"He dug deep and showed how badly he wanted to win.

"He won by a unanimous decision against Hervey Bay's Jason Horsfall.”

Doblo said the win was a sign of the 18-year-old's potential at an elite level.

"There's no doubting Harry's potential and the skill he has,” Doblo said.

"It's just a matter of executing on the night when it's fight time and (Saturday night) he stepped up.

"I've been training him for the last 16 months and have seen him progress a lot.”

The Archer Street club is in for a big year, with Brown expected to head to Poland and the Czech Republic in May.

"Two weeks after that is the state titles in Brisbane and then following that will be the Australian champions,” Doblo said.

"That will be a qualifier for the world championships in September which will then lead to Olympic selection.”

The remainder of the club will head to Cairns on April27 for Do It Boxing's annual tournament.

Fighters from Queensland will compete in what is expected to be another action-packed weekend.