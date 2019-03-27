Orion pulls on the gloves for Rocky boxing first

Orion Brown will taking on the current Australian boxing champion, Liam Pope at Archer Street Boxing's Fight Night.

BOXING: At just 21, Rockhampton man Orion Brown is making a name for himself on Australia's boxing stage.

The young boxer is currently ranked at the Australian Silver Medalist and is expected to express again this Saturday night in Rockhampton's first Queensland Boxing Association governed fight.

Archer Street Boxing - Fight Night will be hosted by Archer Street Boxing, with fighters from Cairns all the way down to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane turning out to compete.

"A Queensland Boxing Association governing body for a boxing match creates pathways to things such as international competitions and Commonwealth and Olympic games,” head boxing coach Brenton Doblo said.

As well as providing the boxers with more exposure to bigger competitions, the event is expected to be similar to a "world championships qualifying event”.

"We've pre-matched 33 bouts so far and 14 boxers matched and we're still trying to match three of our own boxes who are struggling to get opponents,” Doblo said.

"When we match up, we match age, experience levels and weight. It makes it fair.

"We searched for an opponent for Orion for seven weeks. We offered the bout to 18 people and all 18 declined.

"We got the current Australian Champion, Liam Pope, coming from the Caboolture area, fighting Orion.”

According to Doblo, Pope is a "good boxer and a good bloke” and the highly competitive and high performance bout will be the highlight of the night.

"He's a good fighter and a good bloke. He's quite a big boxer, rangy and controls his distance really well,” Doblo said.

There are 150 fights between the two boxers.

"Because this year is the Olympic qualifying year, they've changed the weight divisions so Orion and Liam are competing in the same division,” Doblo said.

"I've trained Orion for the last seven years. He just loves to fight, it's in his blood and his nature. He's a natural born fighter.

"He never shies away from anything and doesn't give up when things get tough. He always finds a way to bring himself out on top.”

Brown is just off the back of Super 8 Boxing Tournament in New Zealand at March 14-16, where he fought three bouts over three days.

"He's got a little bit of ring rush out of his system and is ready to go,” Doblo said.

"He's had a big seven weeks preparing for this show and now all the hard work is done.

"It's just about getting the body fresh and getting his mind on the fight.”

Check out the action

Where: Crossfit CQ. 49 Archer Street, Rockhampton.

When: Saturday March 30.

Boxers will range from 10 years up to elite boxers, 19 years and over.

A BBQ and licensed bar will be available. All proceeds will go to Archer Street Boxing's not-for-profit group supporting local boxers.

Junior fights begin at 2pm and the main card will start about 6pm.

General admission cost will be $20 for adults, $15 for children 13-17 years and free for 12 and under.

Visit Archer Street Boxing Facebook page to stay update on any new details.

Local boxers line-up

Harry Wright - Archer Street Boxing

Kane Horn - Archer Street Boxing

Kaelan Etherden - Archer Street Boxing

Josh O'niell - Rockhampton Boxing

Travis Hutt - Archer Street Boxing

Henry Keyworth - Archer Street Boxing

Harrison Horn - Archer Street Boxing

Nathan Marou - Rockhampton PCYC

Dallas Kuhn - Archer Street Boxing

Caiden Stienhardt - Archer Street Boxing

Tim Clubb - Archer Street Boxing

Harry Leonard - Archer Street Boxing

Prue Rideout - Archer Street Boxing

Doug Kidd - Archer Street Boxing

Scott Kerr - Archer Street Boxing

Hunter Sommerville-Kimlin - Archer Street Boxing

Orion Brown - Archer Street Boxing

Justin Mcleod - Archer Street Boxing

Michael Lynch - Rockhampton PCYC