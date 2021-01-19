Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Keppel Kraken is a popular stop for families
The Keppel Kraken is a popular stop for families
News

Ornate sea creatures removed from Keppel Kraken

Pam McKay
19th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three ornate sea creatures have been removed from the Keppel Kraken wet play area on the Yeppoon foreshore.

A statement from Livingstone Shire Council said the decision to remove the crab, turtle, and stingray installations was made after “numerous unsuccessful attempts to halt their ongoing deterioration”.

READ: Child safety to be improved at Keppel Kraken

The council had been advised the structures were beyond repair and posed an ongoing safety risk to users.

The three structures had been barricaded off and were removed on Tuesday.

They will not be replaced.

Meanwhile, plans are being made for work to start on removing the hexagonal blocks at the southern end of the Keppel Kraken.

keppel kraken livingstone shire council local council news ornate sea creatures yeppoon foreshore
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Police release images of alleged supermarket robber

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Police release images of alleged supermarket robber

        Crime Police described the alleged offender as caucasian, skinny, and about 170cm tall.

        • 19th Jan 2021 1:34 PM
        Mother, son receive support through scholarships

        Premium Content Mother, son receive support through scholarships

        Education The Rockhampton residents encouraged other Indigenous people to consider university...

        REVEALED: Unique business to open store at Northside Plaza

        Premium Content REVEALED: Unique business to open store at Northside Plaza

        Business ‘I think it’s a very good move; foot traffic will be good and there’s plenty of...

        ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

        Premium Content ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

        Council News This article will be updated as The Morning Bulletin’s coverage continues.