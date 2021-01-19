Ornate sea creatures removed from Keppel Kraken

The Keppel Kraken is a popular stop for families

Three ornate sea creatures have been removed from the Keppel Kraken wet play area on the Yeppoon foreshore.

A statement from Livingstone Shire Council said the decision to remove the crab, turtle, and stingray installations was made after “numerous unsuccessful attempts to halt their ongoing deterioration”.

The council had been advised the structures were beyond repair and posed an ongoing safety risk to users.

The three structures had been barricaded off and were removed on Tuesday.

They will not be replaced.

Meanwhile, plans are being made for work to start on removing the hexagonal blocks at the southern end of the Keppel Kraken.