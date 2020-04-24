O’Rourke announces $10M to restore Rocky’s “faithful servant”

AN EXCITING $10 million project will commence in Rockhampton next week, revitalising an old transmission line which runs outside of the city.

Supporting 30 jobs, Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke announced work would kick start on Tuesday to restore the city’s “faithful servant”.

The project is expected to extend the service life of 37 transmission towers between Egan’s Hill and Rockhampton substations.

A transmission line located on Reaney St in North Rockhampton.

“Jobs and investment in maintaining a safe and reliable network for the city is welcome at any time, and particularly now during the COVID-19 crisis,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“As business and industry fights back from this, reliable infrastructure like our publicly-owned electricity network and generators will be critical.

“Queenslanders can be confident in our publicly-owned energy assets.”

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke has announced $10 million would be put towards the revitalisation of an old transmission line in Rockhampton.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the transmission line had been providing a critical supply of electricity to the Rockhampton area since it was built in 1963.

“At nearly 60 years old, it’s time for important refit work to secure the ongoing safe, cost effective and reliable operation of the network,” he said.

“Powerlink has done significant and careful planning to ensure all COVID-19 requirements are met.”

The first stage of the project involves replacing ageing transmission line hardware, such as insulators, along the 11 kilometre-long line.

From July, works will include transmission towers to be painted, replacing corroded bolts and steelwork, reinstalling and upgrading earthing systems, and strengthening foundations.

Work will continue until December.

Powerlink Interim Chief Executive Kevin Kehl said the refit work had been carefully planned using multiple specialist crews to minimise any potential for delay from COVID-19 restrictions.

“Some transmission towers are located near homes, major roads, sporting fields and recreational facilities, so at all times our crews will conduct their activities with as little disruption as possible,” he said.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this essential work is completed.

“Powerlink is committed to safe work practices and engaging closely with landholders and other stakeholders to minimise any potential impacts.”

Queensland’s publicly-owned electricity companies Powerlink, Ergon, Energex, CS Energy, Stanwell Corporation and CleanCo will invest more than $2.2 billion on capital works, supporting up to 4900 jobs.