O’Rourke delivered in 2019 for Rockhampton electorate

Barry O'Rourke joins Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club at the Mount Morgan Hill Sprint supported by funding of $100,000.

REFLECTING on his second busy year in politics, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke shared with The Morning Bulletin a trove of photographs and massive list of achievements he’s delivered for the Rockhampton region.

“It’s been a really big year for Rockhampton,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“Work has started on projects like Rookwood Weir and the duplication of the Capricorn Highway, while the upgrade to the Capricornia Correctional Centre, which will create 232 local full time equivalent positions, is well on its way, as is the Northern Access Upgrade.

“Some of these projects have been talked about for years and I’m proud to have helped get them under way within my first term.

“But those are just the big ticket items, at a community level there’s been lots going on as well in terms of things like school upgrades and support for local organisations. These are things that don’t get a lot of attention but make a difference to people’s lives.”

Mr O’Rourke said he was proud to have fought for the creation of the Office for Rural and Regional Queensland and for it to be based in Rocky.

“This ensures a stronger voice for not only CQ, but regional Queensland, within the public service,” he said.

“However, there’s still a lot I want to achieve and I’m really looking forward to getting started on another year of hard work for Rocky in January.”

Rookwood Weir

$88 million committed in 2019-20 for the $352 million Rookwood Weir project, which is well under way with works commenced on the widening of 16.2 km of Thirsty Creek Road to 6.5m from the intersection of Riverslea Road to the Rookwood Weir site. These works generate 25 jobs. Two other tenders are also under way and another opens next month. Bids are being assessed for the main construction partner and tenders are open to build a new Riverslea Bridge. Tenders for the multi-million-dollar upgrade at Gogango is due to be announced in December.

Bouldercombe Substation upgrade

More than 100 jobs will be supported as part of a $49 million rebuild of a critical Central Queensland electricity substation.

Work is set to start on rebuilding Bouldercombe Substation, which supplies electricity to Rockhampton and the wider Central Queensland region.

The four-year project will support 112 jobs and involves replacement of all primary equipment such as circuit breakers, structures and foundations as well as the installation of a new transformer on site.

Rockhampton Hospital carpark

$15.7 million out of $25.5 million total spend for a new four-storey 597 bay Rockhampton Hospital Carpark delivered.

Yeppoon Rail Line upgrade to JBS abattoir

$4.1 million to upgrade and reopen a section of the Yeppoon rail line, to allow a Rockhampton abattoir to be serviced by cattle trains.

Stanwell Power Station hydrogen study kicks off

Central Queensland could be home to Australia’s largest hydrogen project with a $5 million study underway into a hydrogen plant at Stanwell Power Station.

Rockhampton Courthouse

Construction work on the $12 million Rockhampton Courthouse upgrade has been completed.

Gracemere permanent fire and rescue station and co-located regional firecom upgrade

$2.1 million for new Gracemere state-of-the-art Fire and Rescue Station at 9 Russell Street, Gracemere design is underway.

Rockhampton Fire and Rescue Station

$800,000 for the completed upgrade of the Rockhampton Fire and Rescue Station and Communications Centre.

Skilling Queenslanders for Work

The Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative so far has assisted 4,361 people in Central Queensland through 167 community driven projects to gain job ready skills and training since 2015. This has created 2761 jobs and lead another 578 into further training.

Back to Work Programs

Our Back to Work program has backed 334 local businesses in Central Queensland to employ over 446 people in 2019 investing $5.6 million dollars into businesses.

Browne Park Development

$150,000 scoping study completed for the development of Browne Park.

Rockhampton Basketball

Nearly $93,000 for construction of the Frank Haack basketball court that is utilised by the able bodied and the ‘Rockwheelers’ wheelchair basketball athletes. The court has adjustable baskets which will assist with supporting both junior and senior teams in the Rockhampton area. It is expected the number of teams will grow.

Community inclusion through sport

Encouraging people to feel and be socially connected with our community through sport gives great opportunities to foster friendships and create inclusivity, with an investment of $100,000 funded for 17 all-inclusive sports events rolled out across Rockhampton.

Central Queensland Motor Sports Club Inc

$100,000 to the Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club to further advance motor sports in the region.

The Palaszczuk Government is committed to securing new events for regional Queensland to drive visitation, create tourism jobs as well as boost the visitor economy. Delivered.

Education - New initiatives

$650,000 to upgrade Performing Arts building at Glenmore State High School – under construction.

$130,000 to Block B external painting at The Hall State School – under construction

$300,000 to Enhance current basketball court to become a multipurpose court at Depot Hill State School – under construction.

$270,000 towards Quadrangle Shade Structure and Resurfacing at Rockhampton North Special School (this does not include the $92,000 from the School contribution) - completed

$880,000 allocated across 16 schools in the Rockhampton electorate for maintenance in schools throughout the 2019-20 financial year.

$340,000 allocated across 16 schools in the Rockhampton electorate for minor works in schools throughout the 2019-20 financial year.

Education – completed

$2.75 million for the completed home economics block and refurbished classroom at North Rockhampton State High School. [Photo attached]

$1.6 million for two fully enclosed multipurpose courts at North Rockhampton State High School.

$1.2 million upgrade of Rockhampton State High School airconditioning.

Health – Grant Funding

$287,243 as a part of a $861,727 commitment over 3 years to provide Mental Health Funding Program services.

Rockhampton Art Gallery

$15 million out of a total $31.5 million spend for the construction of the new Rockhampton Art Gallery. The new art gallery will be seven-times the size of the existing gallery. Under construction.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

$200,000 to commence replacement of the auxiliary fire and rescue station at Gracemere - planned for construction.

Sport

$301,083 for CQU Rockhampton Panthers Australian Football Club Inc to construct a new clubhouse and upgrade existing change rooms to support Australian football at Rockhampton – under construction.

Transport and Main Roads

$200 million to match the $800 million Australian Government funding allocation for the construction of the Rockhampton Ring Road NB the cash flow of the state funding will for the most part align with the Federal funding cashflow which will mean a portion of it is outside the forward estimates.

$29.1 million in 2019-20, out of a $121 million total spend (stage 1) to widen the highway from two to four lanes between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road intersection and Ramsay Creek, north of Rockhampton. Part of the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program, delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

Capricorn Highway duplication – Rockhampton to Gracemere $35.9 million in 2019-20 out of $75 million total spend to duplicate a section of the highway from two to four lanes. Part of the Northern Australia Roads Program, delivered in partnership with the Australian Government – under construction.

Rockhampton Road Train Access - $14.9 million in 2019-20 out of a $30 million total spend (stage 2) to complete improvements to intersections and road train access on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road. The safety upgrade for the Rockhampton road train route has begun with work to widen Rockhampton-Emu Park Road (Lakes Creek Road) to improve access for Type 1 road trains to local abattoirs beginning later this month. In early 2020 the Frenchman’s Creek Bridge will be demolished and replaced with a new, wider concrete one – under construction.

Not for Profit organisations

A total of $1,085,959.68 over Rounds 98-101 for 42 not-for-profit organisations under the Gambling Community Benefit Fund. Organisations include:

Crescent Lagoon State School Parents and Citizens Association $16,791; Rockhampton & District Indoor Bowling Association $35,000; Rockhampton Special School $31,403; Rockhampton Table Tennis Association Inc $21,473; Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club Inc $20,000; Rotary Club of Rockhampton South Inc $28,680; Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association Inc $27,000; Rockhampton Musical Union Choir Inc $19,700; Advancing Rural Initiatives Association Inc $35,000; Capricornia Cue Sports Inc $11,373; Central Queensland Military Museum Association Inc $30,987; Central Queensland Swimming Association Inc $4,398; Central Queensland University $34,365; Central Queensland University Berserker Soccer Club Inc $32,000; Depot Hill State School $35,000; Diggers Memorial Bowls Club Inc $35,000; Friends of Archer Park Station and Steam Tram Museum Inc $16,885; Gracemere Bowls Club Inc $2,000; Paradise Lagoons Campdraft Association $35,000; Parkhurst & District Pony Club Inc $30,800; Ridgelands Tennis Club Inc $34,767; Rockhampton and District Motocross Club Inc $29,000; Rockhampton Clay Target Club Inc $34,875; Rockhampton Fitzroy Rowing Club Inc $16,756; Rockhampton Wildlife Rescue Education and Conservation Assoc Inc $19,000; Team Indigenous Corporation $27,224; Brothers Old Boys’ Rugby Club $10,082; CQ Capras League Limited $34,567; CQU Rockhampton Panthers Australian Football Club Inc $34,500; Great Western Bull Riders Association $35,000

Multicap Limited $23,000; Rockhampton Basketball Inc $31,000; Rockhampton Golf Club Inc $35,000; Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra Inc $32,299; Capricorn Advocacy Inc $31,552.76

Endeavour Foundation $34,845; Gracemere Redbacks Football Club Inc $35,000; Queensland Fire and Emergency Services $35,000; Rockhampton Bridge Club Inc $15,424; Rockhampton Mallet Sports Club Inc $9,899; Rockhampton Regional Council $16,200; The Legacy Club of Rockhampton $8,111.

Ongoing Funding

Health – Capital Funding

$988,000 in 2019-20 out of a $9.5 million total spend for a new 42-bed residential alcohol and other drug rehabilitation and treatment facility in Rockhampton. The facility will include 32 beds for residential rehabilitation, eight beds for withdrawal stage treatment, two family units and the capacity for a non-residential day program. Part of the Action on Ice Strategy – Project under way

$1.3 million in 2019-20 out of a $7 million total spend to upgrade the Rockhampton Ambulance Station and Operations Centre. Part of the Queensland Ambulance Services – project commenced

Health – Grant Funding

$22,917 as a part of a $137,500 commitment over 3 years to provide Clinical Redesign Initiatives services

$77,721 as a part of a $264,636 commitment over 4 years to provide Alcohol, Tobacco & Drug services

$68,332 as a part of a $267,212 commitment over 4 years to provide AOD Outclient Treatment services

$14,725 as a part of a $65,019 commitment over 5 years to provide AOD Police/Court Diversion services

$19,728 as a part of a $87,111 commitment over 5 years to provide AOD Residential Rehabilitation services

$65,495 as a part of a $245,605 commitment over 4 years to provide AOD Connecting Care To Recovery services

$204,636 as a part of a $562,750 commitment over 3 years to provide Step Up Step Down services

Child Safety, Youth and Women

$5,012,534 for Anglicare - Central Queensland Limited for child protection, placement services

$966,966 for Foundations Care Ltd for child protection, placement services

$1,355,711 for Life Without Barriers for child protection, placement services

$486,521 for UnitingCare Community for child protection, placement services

$1,066,701 for Act for Kids Limited for family services

$97,466 for Anglicare - Central Queensland Limited for family services

$1,625,045 for Australian Red Cross Society for family services

$661,254 for Centacare: Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton for family services

$3,185,368 for UnitingCare Community for family services

$446,933 for Helem Yumba Inc for domestic and family violence support

$1,195,860 for Relationships Australia (Qld) for domestic and family violence support

$222,403 for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service individual support services

$1,125,030 for Women’s Health Information and Referral Service Central Queensland Inc individual support services

$85,664 for Centacare: Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton for support for young people

$784,217 for Darumbal Community Youth Service Inc for support for young people

$192,908 for Queensland Police-Citizens Youth Welfare Association for support for young people

$668,265 for Wakai Waian Healing Pty Ltd service support and development

$236,475 for Anglicare - Central Queensland Limited child protection support services

$337,988 for The Baptist Union of Queensland – Carinity for child protection support services

$56,392 for Helem Yumba Inc for domestic and family violence services

$111,337 for Relationships Australia (Qld) for domestic and family violence services

Communities, Disability Services and Seniors

$3.16 million in 2019-20 for Juwarki Kapu-Lug Ltd, Relationships Australia (Qld), Anglicare - Central Queensland, Aboriginal & Islander Community Resource Agency Rockhampton Aboriginal Corporation and UnitingCare Community to help vulnerable people through financial literacy and generalist counselling, public intoxication programs, safe night precincts and gambling help services as part of a $12.64 million commitment over four years

$1.22 million in 2019-20 for Blue Care to assist persons under 65 or an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person aged under 50, with a disability who are not eligible for services under the National Disability Insurance Scheme

$364,456 in 2019-20 for OzCare and Life Without Barriers to assist persons under 65 or an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person aged under 50, with a disability who are not eligible for services under the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

$173,370 in 2019-20 for Capricorn Citizen Advocacy Inc to address issues in relation to mainstream, community and NDIS access, including advocacy to support decision-making.

$144,894 in 2019-20 for Rockhampton 60 and Better Program Inc to help older people to strengthen their connections to community as part of a $579,577 commitment over four years.

Employment, Small Business and Training

$350,000 to fund Rockhampton Regional Council for a two-year Regional Skills Investment Strategy project

Skilling Queenslanders for Work assisting up to 785 people to get job ready skills through $6.28 million in the Central Queensland region

The Back To Work - Regional Employment Package in Rockhampton electorate has supported 645 jobs, through funding of $6,393,350 with at least $707,000 committed in 2019-20

Housing and Public Works

$524,000 funding for the period 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019 to Anglicare Central Queensland Limited - Rockhampton to provide transitional housing under the Community Rent Scheme. (Note: Services may be provided across multiple electorates)

$980,000 to Rockhampton Regional Council in the State Electorate of Rockhampton to provide Home Assist Secure services. (Note: Services may be provided across multiple electorates)

$4,774,000 funding to non-government organisations located in the State Electorate of Rockhampton to deliver specialist homelessness services. Including $1,286,000 to Anglicare-Central Queensland Limited, $568,000 to Darumbal Community Youth Service Inc, $244,000 to Girls Time Out Young Women’s Support Service Inc, $1,772,000 to Ozcare, and $904,000 to Roseberry Community Services Limited. (Note: Services may be provided across multiple electorates)

$3,621,000 to complete construction of 10 units of accommodation in Rockhampton

$2,000,000 to continue construction of 16 units of accommodation in Allenstown – under construction

$260,192 for Rockhampton Regional Council to support the construction of an amenities block including toilets, showers and change rooms to support female participation in netball at Jardine Park for Rockhampton Netball Association. Total funding of $500,000 - completed

$388,487 for Rockhampton Regional Council to support the construction of two synthetic hockey fields for Rockhampton Hockey Association. Total project funding provided $2.8 – construction completed

$4,251 for the Victoria Park Gymnastics and Trampoline Club to support the construction of amenities including a toilet, shower, and change room to support gymnastics and trampolining at Victoria Park, Rockhampton. Total project funding $100,000 – construction completed

Justice and Attorney General

$183,000 in 2019-20 for the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to continue the expansion and upgrade of existing audio visual capability in the criminal justice system as part of a $31.6 million statewide program over 5 years

$3.1 million in 2019-20 out of a $12 million total spend for upgrade and repair work at the Rockhampton Courthouse – construction completed

Natural Resources, Mines and Energy

$10.416 million in 2019-20 for Stanwell Power Station infrastructure upgrades to replace and refurbish existing infrastructure, worth $91.617 million.

$1.037 million in 2019-20 to continue new substation at Gracemere to improve network performance, worth $11.520 million over 4 years to 2022

More than 100 jobs will be supported as part of a $49 million rebuild of a critical Central Queensland electricity substation. Work is set to start on rebuilding Bouldercombe Substation, which supplies electricity to Rockhampton and the wider Central Queensland region. The four-year project will support 112 jobs and involves replacement of all primary equipment such as circuit breakers, structures and foundations as well as the installation of a new transformer on site.

Queensland Corrective Services

$88 million in 2019-20 of $243.2 million over five years for an extra 348 cells to provide additional prisoner capacity at the Capricornia Correctional Centre. This funding will ease overcrowding and boost staff safety at the centre

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

$96,404 in 2019-20 for an additional Firefighter in Rockhampton

Queensland Police Service

$3.173 million in 2019-20 plus ongoing funding to continue the successful Project Booyah initiative, which includes a Rockhampton based program

$982,000 in 2019-20 from a total of $1.759 million to implement the Framing the Future initiative for Project Booyah graduates to connect them with education and training opportunities

$116,000 in 2019-20 plus ongoing funding for an additional District Domestic and Family Violence Coordinator who will be based in Rockhampton to deliver specialist education and training

Innovation, Tourism and Commonwealth Games

$20,000 in 2019-20 as part of a $100,000 commitment over 1 year provided to Slater Solutions Pty Ltd towards an innovative idea: Commercialisation of the Quot3Mate App for the Property Management Market

Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs

Works for Queensland - Projects under construction

$525,000 as part of a $3,500,000 commitment over two financial years to undertake riverbank stabilisation works

$163,500 as part of a $1,090,000 commitment over two financial years to construct amenities and an accessible entry ramp to the Fitzroy Adventure Playground.

$150,000 as part of a $1,000,000 commitment over two financial years to construct footpaths in urban areas of the Rockhampton Region

$120,000 as part of a $800,000 commitment over two financial years to construct fishing platforms along the Fitzroy River

$310,400 as part of a $776,000 commitment over two financial years to establish the South Rockhampton Recycled Water Scheme and develop long term beneficial reuse of biosolids

$75,000 as part of a $500,000 commitment over two financial years to construct a Pump Track in Gracemere.

$60,000 as part of a $400,000 commitment over two financial years to improve pathways in the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens

$45,000 as part of a $300,000 commitment over two financial years to upgrade the Rockhampton Visitor Information Centre

$45,000 as part of a $300,000 commitment over two financial years to improve the zoo in Rockhampton

Works for Queensland - Completed projects