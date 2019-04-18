O'Rourke keen to keep distance from Adani approvals process

IT WAS a hesitant Barry O'Rourke who told The Morning Bulletin the Adani approvals process needed to be kept at an arms-length from politics.

He claimed no knowledge of a letter from the Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk to Adani chief executive Lucas Dow that was leaked to the ABC by her department earlier this month.

The letter said she had been advised of further outstanding approvals, including for the rail corridor and land use and that she understood the new rail design Adani announced last year had yet to be completed, as was a detailed hydrological study for the rail corridor.

She also said she was advised that a lease application for 37 kilometres of the prospective rail corridor, including a work program with evidence of commitment to starting construction, was yet to be lodged.

In his reply, Mr Dow confirmed it was in fact the State Government which had not actioned outstanding items, despite no impediments to doing so.

"We have been and continue to wait for the Queensland Government to acquire the Moray Downs segment and provide the necessary land tenure for the 37 kilometres you refer to,” his letter read.

"We have made application for this to occur on a number of occasions, most recently on 19 June 2018.”

He told the Premier that despite her personal, public comments the ball was in the court of the Queensland Government and no certainty of process or time "or indeed any indication that our aim to implement early works is even supported in principal”.

Mr O'Rourke was not willing to comment on whether he felt it was appropriate that both the Premier and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad had refused to meet with Mr Dow, despite repeated requests.

"We need to take the politics out of this and leave the decision making with the experts,” he said.

"I want to see jobs come in to the region, there's no question about that, but with any mining activity ... correct processes need to go through.

"A lot of primary producers are very concerned about the underground water supply, so I think it needs to be done properly.

"It's in the hands of the Department of Environment and Science and where they see it as necessary to get other expert opinions, they do.

"As long as they tick the boxes and get the approvals I'm only too happy for it.

"I want to see the jobs come into the region.”

The Morning Bulletin has sent copies of the Premier's letter and Mr Dow's response to Mr O'Rourke.