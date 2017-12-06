O'Rourke needs Landry and vice versa after horror poll

OPINION by Adam Wratten

OUT of the darkest moments, often come the greatest opportunities.

And that may be the case for Labor's new Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and the LNP's Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

Last week's nail-biting Rockhampton election was a wake-up call for both major parties in our region.

For Mr O'Rourke, it's not proven fatal and killed his political career before it started.

Barry O'Rourke, who is set to become Rockhampton's next MP. Chris Ison ROK131117calp2

Both he and Ms Landry now have a golden chance to heed the lessons delivered by a brutal electorate and start delivering.

And they will need to embrace a different style of politics.

I can't imagine either having a more opportune time to walk into the corridors of power at their party's respective headquarters and putting our region's case forward.

It's clear people's faith in politicians from the major parties is down at the moment. They are fed up of being forced to tolerate politicians prioritising party lines over regional interests.

In a big way Ms Landry's and Mr O'Rourke's fortunes rely heavily on each other.

They need one another to get major projects over the line and if they do this together it will remove a lot of the political sniping and demonstrate bi-partisan support.

Ideally, Mr O'Rourke needs to get Ms Landy on board for a South Rockhampton levee to be built.

In his favour, the recent result should leave her in no doubt that if she wants to stay in a job and build a political legacy she can no longer listen to a vocal minority who defy logic and oppose anything that originates out of City Hall.

And, again ideally, Ms Landry needs to have Mr O'Rourke on board for Rookwood Weir.

One of the first points of business a new Palaszczuk Government needs to do deliver, once sworn in, is to either back Rookwood or publicly release the business case that shows it's a white elephant in the making.

This project is too important to stagnate in muddied political waters. The situation is clear that the federal government will provide $130m and the state will need to fund the rest.

And both leaders need to work with City Hall. Margaret Strelow has delivered a blueprint of the region's call to arms.

This is a new era of politics for Rockhampton, where politicians will need to work with others across the political spectrum to deliver.

Mr O'Rourke has already shown he will bring a new approach. Let's hope this is reciprocated and it lasts.