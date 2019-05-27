O'Rourke on board with Albo as leader

BARRY O'Rourke says he is pleased to have Anthony Albanese as the leader of the Australian Labor Party after criticising another leadership candidate on the weekend.

Worried the next leaders of the party would have little connection with Central and Northern Queensland, Mr O'Rourke, along with Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert, wrote an open letter to their colleagues urging them to consider the impacts of their imminent decision.

With Victorian MP Richard Marles tipped to become the next deputy leader, Mr O'Rourke said he was very concerned about the openly 'anti-coal' minister taking a leadership position.

Monday's announcement that Mr Albanese had become the new Labor leader was a step in the right direction, according to Mr O'Rourke.

"I am pleased to see Anthony as the new leader,” he said.

"He is a fine man and I look forward to working with him in the future.

"He has been to the region many times and he understands Rocky and Central Queensland, so I think it's a fine choice.”

Hopeful a visit from the new leader is on the cards soon, Mr O'Rourke said he expected Mr Albanese to be doing a fair bit of travelling in the coming months.

"He's always been very proactive in getting around Australia, not just Queensland and I am sure he will continue to do that in his new role,” he said.

When asked if he thought his party would have performed better at the recent federal election with 'Albo' as the leader, Mr O'Rourke said he wouldn't comment on hypotheticals.

It's a different story however, if you ask the people of Central Queensland if they would have voted differently, the general consensus from The Morning Bulletin readers was a resounding "No”.