O'Rourke promises $2.5m for Rocky school

CQ LABOR LAUNCH: Mirani MP Jim Pearce, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Education Minister Kate Jones and Rockhampton candidate Barry O'Rourke are all smiles ahead of the Queensland election on November 25. They joined in the fun at the Red Lion Hotel yesterday for the CQ launch. Allan Reinikka ROK121117alabor1

LABOR'S candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke has today promised a re-elected Labor government would splash $2.5m to upgrade North Rockhampton High School.

Mr O'Rourke told those gathered at the ALP's CQ campaign launch he had secured the money to deliver a $1.5m upgrade to the school's home economics block and $1m to refurbish D Block classrooms.

Mr O'Rourke was joined by Education and Tourism Minister Kate Jones, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Mirani's Jim Pearce at the launch, held at the Red Lion Hotel.

With plenty of supporters decked out in red t-shirts, Ms Jones told party faithful how much she admired Mr O'Rourke.

She said she'd known him for some 18 years through his work with the public housing department.

"I have so much respect for Barry, he's so humble and decent and a good man,” Ms Jones said.

"He would be a great Member for Rockhampton.”

Ms Jones defended the Palaszczuk government's spending in regional Queensland when asked about support of big costly projects in the state's south-east corner.

The Sunday Mail today revealed a new $2b entertainment precinct over Brisbane's Roma St railyards would be built as part of the Cross River Rail initiative.

The Brisbane Live proposal - including a world-class 17,000-seat indoor arena, restaurants, bars and cinemas - will be planned by the Cross River Rail Delivery Authority set up to develop the $5.4b train tunnel and underground stations network.

The move virtually guarantees the precinct will go ahead because an expanded version has already been promised by the LNP, even if it scraps Cross River Rail.

Ms Jones said the government was delivering for Rockhampton, pointing to the $36m riverbank redevelopment which was being done with the lion's share of the funds coming from the state.

She also identified the Works for Queensland and Skilling Queenslanders for Work programs as delivering for the regions, arguing the current government was doing much more than the previous LNP administration.

Ms Jones said many regional mayors were supporting Labor, demonstrating the good work being done.