Osama bin Laden’s son ‘is dead’

The US has reportedly obtained intelligence that Osama bin Laden's son, and the potential successor of al Qaeda, is dead.

NBC News reports that Hamza bin Laden was dead, citing three US officials, but said it was unclear if the US played a role in his death or where in fact he had died.

Hamza bin Laden as a boy. Picture: Supplied

The New York Post reported that the US State Department had a $US1 million reward for any information that led to his capture.

US President Donald Trump has refused to say anything about the reports, telling journalists "I don't want to comment on that".

Hamza bin Laden's last known public statement, released by al Qaeda in 2018, included threats against Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt against their rulers.

Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden. Picture: Dabiq

Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 during a raid on his hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Hamza was not found at the compound, but letters seized from the compound suggested the top 9/11 plotter wanted his son to join him in Abbottabad so he could groom him as a leader.

"Hamza is being prepared for a leadership role in the organization his father founded" and was "likely to be perceived favorably by the jihadi rank-and-file. With the Islamic State's 'caliphate' apparently on the verge of collapse, Hamza is now the figure best placed to reunify the global jihadi movement," counterterror expert and former FBI agent Ali Soufan said in 2017, according to the network.

Hamza married the daughter of Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, an al Qaeda senior leader who was indicted and charged for his role in the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Tanzania and Kenya.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission