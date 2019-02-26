Gaga, Madonna end monster feud

MOTHER Monster and the ultimate Material Girl have made peace.

Lady Gaga and Madonna apparently have let bygones be bygones as of the Oscars, as the 60-year-old icon invited Gaga to her famous post-Oscars bash.

According to the New York Post, Lady Gaga, who took home the Oscar for Best Original Song, posed for a photo with Madonna and her new gold statue.

In the picture, Gaga beams as Madonna cradles her face while they both appear to be lying down on what looks like crumpled paper.

The buried hatchet comes after years of public feuding. In December, Madonna called out Gaga for apparently hijacking her "100 people in a room" story.

"There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life," Gaga said repeatedly throughout her A Star Is Born press tour.

Some, including Madonna, noticed the quote sounded familiar.

A few days after the video compilation of Gaga repeating the line went viral, Madonna posted an Instagram story of herself being interviewed back in the '80s saying, "If there are 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn't."

The two pop stars' feud goes back years, with Madonna previously claiming Lady Gaga's work is a rip-off of her music.

In 2012, Madonna publicly stated, "I certainly think [Gaga] references me a lot in her work." She then went on to call the Gaga tune Born This Way "reductive."

"When I heard ["Born This Way"] on the radio … I said, 'That sounds very familiar,'" quipped Madonna. The track has been compared to Madonna's monster 1989 hit Express Yourself.

Madonna called Lady Gaga “reductive”. Picture: AP

In 2016, Gaga threw shade at Madonna when she said, "Madonna and I are very different … I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours a day in the studio. I'm a producer. I'm a writer. What I do is different."

The two had a pretend punch up on Saturday Night Live years ago, just before their real feud kicked off. Picture: NBC

Madonna was not amused and shared a meme of Hillary Clinton looking at her phone.

The text read, "Can't hear you. Too busy being awesome."

The caption was, "Like a boss! LOL."

Gaga again responded to Madonna's criticism in her 2017 Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. "She wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive," she said of Madonna.

"Telling me you think I'm a piece of s**t through the media? It's like a guy passing me a note through his friend."

Still, Gaga expressed respect for her pop predecessor. "I admired her always, and I still admire her no matter what she might think of me," she said in the film.

Madonna and Michael Jackson attended the 1991 Oscars together. Picture: WireImage

Madonna has been throwing her exclusive party, alongside manager Guy Oseary, for years.

Guests this year not only included Gaga but Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Ibeyi and Swae Lee.

- with the New York Post