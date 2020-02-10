Menu
There were no shortage of head-turning gowns at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after party, with stars showing of racy, barely-there looks.
Entertainment

Oscars after parties: Thigh-high, barely-there gowns

by Shoba Rao
10th Feb 2020 7:41 PM
Hollywood's A-list stars have turned heads in racy gowns they debuted at this year's after parties to the 92nd Academy Awards.

Most celebrities were either at the annual Vanity Fair party or at Elton John's after party, which ran out of champagne.

Stars including Australian actor Rebel Wilson, the Kardashians, Jenners, Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Olivia Wilde, Elizabeth Banks and Reese Witherspoon were all at the Vanity Fair bash.

Elton John went straight from the Oscars to his annual party benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Some stars who were at the Oscars did an immediate wardrobe change for the after parties.

A wardrobe change for Rebel Wilson at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty
A wardrobe change for Rebel Wilson at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: AP
Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: AP

 

 

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend seal their arrival with a kiss for the camera. Picture: AP
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend seal their arrival with a kiss for the camera. Picture: AP

 

 

 

 

 

Blast from the past! Paula Abdul attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a thigh-high gown. Picture: Getty
Blast from the past! Paula Abdul attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a thigh-high gown. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty
Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

 

 

Billy Porter attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with another outfit change. Picture: Getty
Billy Porter attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with another outfit change. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty
Former Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: AP
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: AP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A walking feather duster? ... Paris Jackson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty
A walking feather duster? ... Paris Jackson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

 

 

A laughing Kate Hudson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: AP
A laughing Kate Hudson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: AP

 

 

 

Rumer Willis attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a plunging neckline. Picture: Getty
Rumer Willis attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a plunging neckline. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

 

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and James Rothschild attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty
Nicky Hilton Rothschild and James Rothschild attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joan Smalls attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty
Joan Smalls attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

 

 

Marilyn Manson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a very high-chin outfit. Picture: Getty
Marilyn Manson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a very high-chin outfit. Picture: Getty

 

 

Another sheer gown from Suki Waterhouse. Picture: Getty
Another sheer gown from Suki Waterhouse. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elizabeth Banks arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: AP
Elizabeth Banks arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: AP

 

 

Minnie Driver attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty
Minnie Driver attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zoey Deutch attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty
Zoey Deutch attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

 

 

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

Leslie Mann, left, and Judd Apatow arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: AP
Leslie Mann, left, and Judd Apatow arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: AP
