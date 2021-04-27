Oscars’ Best Picture winner hits streaming sites

It's not all too often you can watch an Oscar-winning film at home days after it wins.

After taking out Best Picture at the Academy Awards on Monday, Nomadland officially hits streaming on Foxtel in Australia on Friday.

The low-budget drama, which was released in January, took home the top gong at the ceremony, as well as a third Best Actress nod for Frances McDormand and a historic Best Director win for Chloe Zhao.

Adapted from a nonfiction book by Jessica Bruder, Nomadland follows Fern (McDormand), who comes from a small company town in the American west, whose postcode was discontinued seven months after the local gypsum factory shuts in the fallout of the GFC.

After her husband's death, Fern hits the road in a camper van to join the nomad movement, where she meets others in the nomad community, including a potential love interest, David (David Strathairn).

Other than McDormand and Strathairn, the rest of the characters are played by non-actors, real-life nomads the production met during filming.

Nomadland had a $5 million budget, and due to COVID-19 decimating the cinema industry, has only made $6.5 million at the box office.

But it garnered immediate industry praise, with 94 per cent of nearly 400 critic reviews proving positive, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

It also won the prestigious Golden Lion after premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Now more movie buffs have the opportunity to watch it from the comfort of their homes when it hits streaming on Foxtel on demand and under Disney+'s STAR banner this Friday, April 30.

