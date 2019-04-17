Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Otter Misumi and her brother Tomio have taken up residence in Rockhampton after arriving from Dubbo Zoo last month.
Otter Misumi and her brother Tomio have taken up residence in Rockhampton after arriving from Dubbo Zoo last month. RRC
News

Otterly adorable new residents at Rocky Zoo come out to play

by Andrew Sorensen
17th Apr 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO young otters brought to Rockhampton from Dubbo Zoo last month have finally been introduced to the public.

Tomio and Misumi are Asiatic small-clawed otters bring Rockhampton Zoo's otter population to four.

Councillor Cherie RutherFord said the otters were siblings two years apart, fun to watch, very playful and active compared to the zoo's 17-year-old otters, Soa and Houdini.

Tomio is a one-year-old otter now living at Rockhampton Zoo
Tomio is a one-year-old otter now living at Rockhampton Zoo RRC

"Misumi is three years old and is the older sister to her one-year-old brother, Tomio,” Cr Rutherford said.

"They are both so fast and very playful.

"A lot of visitors to the zoo are going to find themselves spending more time than they intended peering into the otter enclosure.'

The young otters have been settling into their new home at the private closure at the zoo, but are being kept separate from the older otters.

The keepers will see how well they respond to each other from their neighbouring enclosures and may decide later to introduce them.

"However, otters can be very territorial, and we definitely don't want to see them get into a scrap,” Cr Rutherford said.

"I think Tomio and Misumi are going to be very well-loved by visitors to the zoo, and I can't wait to see what antics these two siblings get up to.”

Rockhampton Zoo is open daily from 8am - 4.30pm and is completely free.

otters rockhampton zoo
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Five Rocks camping tragedy tears families apart

    premium_icon Five Rocks camping tragedy tears families apart

    Crime Driver modified 4wd prior to crash that killed teen

    How many digital billboards are too many for our roads?

    premium_icon How many digital billboards are too many for our roads?

    Council News Council claims they have no say to how many the city can have

    Cultural Festival moves to Riverside Precinct in 2019

    premium_icon Cultural Festival moves to Riverside Precinct in 2019

    News There's big plans for this year's event

    • 17th Apr 2019 7:00 PM