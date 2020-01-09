Our CQ fireys lend a hand with blazes down south

Local volunteer rural fire fighters Brad Kingston, Dennis Shillington, Clint Swadling and Kevin Coughran are heading south to help out with the fires.

A TEAM of 17 firefighting volunteers will arrive on the ground in New South Wales to lend a helping hand with the ravaging fires.

The strike team is made up with four fireys from Rockhampton, four from Gladstone, five from Mackay and two each from Emerald and Longreach.

They will join NSW Rural Fire Service’s team of 3000 personnel who are tackling an active 136 fires.

Before flying to Brisbane yesterday, The Caves Rural Fire Brigade first officer Brad Kingstone said the team would head to Nowra today.

From there, they will be deployed to fires in the region most in need.

Mr Kingstone said they were expecting “mixed conditions”.

“We are going down to give everyone a spell that has been on the fire ground for a long time,” he said.

As of yesterday morning, about 104,320 square ­kilometres of Australian land had been scorched since ­September.

More than 1930 homes have been destroyed so far and more than 3000 sheds and facilities.

More than 4500 firefighters and support personnel are deployed to help nationwide, including 145 personnel from the US and Canada.

The Central Region strike team will be on the ground to “offer any support needed” for firefighting from cleaning and mop up to blacking out and undertaking direct attack on ongoing fires.

“Safety is the first thing in our minds but we will get down there and fight it as efficiently and safely as we can,” Mr Kingstone said.

“We will dig deep into our training and see what we can do.”

The strike team is made up of volunteers, who are all ­donating their time away from their families and work to help.

“We always help out anyone, they have come up and helped us out a lot, we just want to repay the favour,” Mr Kingstone said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services superintendent James Haig commended the team for their efforts.

“We are extremely proud of all the people we have got going down,” he said.