'Our father did not need to die that day' - daughters

"It has been six years since the death of our father - six years of uncertainty and prolonged grief,” Shelby Schofield told a Coronal Inquest into the cause of the helicopter crash that killed her father and the pilot in 2011.

Coroner Michael O'Donnell yesterday delivered his findings in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court after a two-day inquest surrounding the fatal crash at Shoalwater Bay on September 8, 2011.

Wayne Patrick Schofield, 54, and Haydn Jonathon Redfern were killed when the six-seater AS350 Squirrel they were travelling in plunged into dense vegetation 150 metres from a landing site on top of Double Mountain South.

Mr Schofield was survived by his daughters and son, Clinton, and wife Ellen.

He served in the RAAF for 26 years and was on the first chopper into Darwin after Cyclone Tracy and stayed six months.

Mr Schofield also served in Egypt as part of a United Nations Emergency Force II in the late 1970s and was part of the helicopter patrol over the Gaza Strip.

He was recognised for his RAAF service in Australia Day awards with the Conspicuous Service Cross.

Ms Schofield read out a statement to the Coroner before he handed down his findings, saying the Schofield family had been pushing for answers about what happened that day in Shoalwater Bay.

At the time, the Schofield family hoped the inquest would shed light on "poor practices that have occurred and continue to occur in some parts of Australian's aviation industry”.

"This industry is not well regulated,” Shelby said.

"The poor practices of this industry lead to often tragic outcomes. Every year there are numerous fatal helicopter accidents in Australia.”

After Mr O'Donnell found the accident was caused by pilot error and weather, not mechanical failure, Meredith read out another statement, saying the family were pleased with the outcome.

"It is clear from the Coroner's findings that this tragic fatal accident could have been avoided,” she said.

"Our father did not need to die that day.

"We hope the lessons learned from this tragic, avoidable accident contribute to improving safety in Australia's aviation industry and highlight the importance of appropriate pilot tasking, aircraft suitability and aircraft maintenance.”

