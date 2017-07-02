Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

ROCKY'S golden girl, Olympic cyclist Anna Meares, will be celebrate CQUniversity hosting the 2017 Northern University Games at the official event opening this afternoon.
The four-day multi-sport event features athletes from across Queensland and northern New South Wales.
Roughly 1300 student athletes are expected to compete in Rockhampton and Yeppoon this week in 14 different sports.
The Northern University Games is one of four Regional University Games held simultaneously across Australia, with a range of sports serving as the qualifying competition for the 2017 Australian University Games in September on the Gold Coast.
The Northern University Games are expected to provide significant economic benefits for Rockhampton and Yeppoon through the use of sporting venues, accommodation providers, restaurants, transport and tourist attractions.
The opening ceremony runs from 4pm to 8pm Sunday at the CQUniversity sports complex.
Meares will address the audience at approximately 4.30pm and locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support.
