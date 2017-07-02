Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

ROCKY'S golden girl, Olympic cyclist Anna Meares, will be celebrate CQUniversity hosting the 2017 Northern University Games at the official event opening this afternoon.

The four-day multi-sport event features athletes from across Queensland and northern New South Wales.

Roughly 1300 student athletes are expected to compete in Rockhampton and Yeppoon this week in 14 different sports.

The Northern University Games is one of four Regional University Games held simultaneously across Australia, with a range of sports serving as the qualifying competition for the 2017 Australian University Games in September on the Gold Coast.

Retired cyclist Anna Mears from Australia, right, receives the Commonwealth Games relay baton from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, at the launch of the relay at Buckingham Palace in London Monday March 13, 2017. The XXI Commonwealth Games are being held on the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018. (Toby Melville/Pool Via AP) Toby Melville

The Northern University Games are expected to provide significant economic benefits for Rockhampton and Yeppoon through the use of sporting venues, accommodation providers, restaurants, transport and tourist attractions.

The opening ceremony runs from 4pm to 8pm Sunday at the CQUniversity sports complex.

Meares will address the audience at approximately 4.30pm and locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support.

