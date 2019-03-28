Our gymnasts qualify for state finals in Brisbane
YEPPOON Gymnastics and Movement Centre Inc hosted the 2018 CQ senior regionals over the weekend.
The event was a great success with many spectators watching the region's elite athletes compete to qualify for the state event running in Brisbane from April 11-14.
Head coach Chris Pisani was excited to see gymnasts from all clubs qualifying to attend the state titles and holding the regional event for the first time at the club.
Chris was looking forward to the Yeppoon invitational happening in late July where over 350 gymnasts from the CQ region will come before attending the Junior Regionals in Gladstone.
This weekend the club will be opening its doors to the wider community for a fundraising outdoor movie night starting at 6.30pm.
A full canteen will run.
