Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP PERFORMANCE: Tiana Humphries, Layne Sweet, Eva Thomson, Laureen O'Grady and Alannah Tighe with head coach Chris Pisani. The Yeppoon gymnasts all qualified for seniors states and will travel to Brisbane for the four day competition in mid April.
TOP PERFORMANCE: Tiana Humphries, Layne Sweet, Eva Thomson, Laureen O'Grady and Alannah Tighe with head coach Chris Pisani. The Yeppoon gymnasts all qualified for seniors states and will travel to Brisbane for the four day competition in mid April. Contributed
Gymnastics

Our gymnasts qualify for state finals in Brisbane

by Yeppoon Gymnastics
28th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YEPPOON Gymnastics and Movement Centre Inc hosted the 2018 CQ senior regionals over the weekend.

The event was a great success with many spectators watching the region's elite athletes compete to qualify for the state event running in Brisbane from April 11-14.

Head coach Chris Pisani was excited to see gymnasts from all clubs qualifying to attend the state titles and holding the regional event for the first time at the club.

Chris was looking forward to the Yeppoon invitational happening in late July where over 350 gymnasts from the CQ region will come before attending the Junior Regionals in Gladstone.

This weekend the club will be opening its doors to the wider community for a fundraising outdoor movie night starting at 6.30pm.

A full canteen will run.

Yeppoon Gymnastics & Movement Centre

  • 34 Jaribu Dr, Yeppoon
  • Classes for pre school 18 months plus, recreational girls, boys, adults and competitive girls/boys
  • Phone: 0749 394 048
gymnastics gymnastics australia gymnastics championships gymnastics queensland tmbsport yeppoon sport
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Will 'super-Shire' split cost Rocky spot in top 20 cities?

    premium_icon Will 'super-Shire' split cost Rocky spot in top 20 cities?

    Business 'Add that lifestyle component back into the Rocky conurbation and it tops Albury.'

    • 28th Mar 2019 9:18 AM
    Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

    premium_icon Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

    News More than 250mm has fallen since Monday

    Pollies agree road upgrade needed after crash tragedy

    premium_icon Pollies agree road upgrade needed after crash tragedy

    News Both sides of politics want to road duplicated

    #FredtheEmu goes viral: Watch the videos and see why

    premium_icon #FredtheEmu goes viral: Watch the videos and see why

    Rural A Marlborough farming family have made an unlikely house pet