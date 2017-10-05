'Our hearts are shattered': Tributes flow for Yeppoon motorcyclist

John Rodda has been remembered as a much-loved motorcycle enthusiast and is pictured here with is wife, Noela.

John Rodda has been remembered as a much-loved motorcycle enthusiast and is pictured here with is wife, Noela. Shayla Bulloch

MATES of a Yeppoon man tragically killed in a head-on motorbike collision have shared tributes following news of his death.

John Rodda, 58, is remembered as a "top bloke", safe rider and a much-loved member of the motorcycle community.

John was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition following the crash on Monday, which also killed a 78-year-old man.

Friends of John and his wife, Noela, have taken to Facebook to share their heartache and condolences to John's family.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, which has been described as an "unusual accident".

Tributes to John Rodda below:

Kathy Barrie: Life is so unfair at times. Just seems so wrong. Our deepest sympathy and prayers for you all. Our hearts are shattered.

Christine Green: Sincere condolences to the family.

Jan Doblo: How dreadfully sad. It was a pleasure meeting John and Noela; such a beautiful couple. My deepest condolences to Noela and Family

Sharon Hoschke: Condolences to the family.

Nigel Tuckwood: Rip John

Val Riley: Feeling for you Noela at this sad time.

Net Simpson: Oh Noela, so very, very sorry for your loss.

Reg Clark: Thinking of all of you at this very sad time.

Jane Barrett: RIP

June Johnstone: RIP John, you will be sadly missed, my condolences to the family. 💙

Carl Jarvis: Rip mate. Had some good times.

Lynne Banham: RIP John. Condolences to Noela and Family. 😢

Justin Anderson: RIP JONN FROM RORY AND JASON..

Wendy Tinney: Tragic. RIP

Yasmine Schultenkamp: So tragic.

Bec Ward: Such a tragic loss for a beautiful family. ❤❤❤

Clint Miles: A Really good fella, RIP mate

John De Waard: Rip mate

Bentley Pigram: Only worked with John for a short time a top bloke, and I can speak for the rest of the crew he will be missed, jo🙁

Lynda Kloot: Beautiful man.. and loving partner to my mate Noela.. just so sad... devastating news..

Ant Laracy: RIP old mate.

Sandy Parter: Omg I've only just seen this,know these two dearly😢😢

Michelle Dunn: RIP. Thinking of the family at such a sad time

Justin Sauer: My old council camp mate, we had some good laughs up here at Marlborough, sadly missed JR.

Kay Whitton: Very sad. Thinking of your family 😘😘😘