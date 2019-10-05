Menu
Garyth and Kaye Walpole on stage at Footlights Theatre Restaurant at Yeppoon.
News

Our hottest gossip

Sean Fox
sean.fox@capnews.com.au
5th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
Get your beer

A NEW bottleshop has opened on the corner of Derby St and Gladstone Rd in Rockhampton, opposite The Cathedral College.

The Highway A1 store is a Liquor Legends branch, owned by Bartletts Tavern.

Fuel Watch

MEMBER for Parliament, Barry O’Rourke has started a fuel watch. He shared a post to his facebook on Thursday stating the average price of fuel in Rocky is up more than 3.5 cents in the past week. Although we’re actually doing better than Brisbane, where the average price is 167 cents per litre at the moment. The highest price was 151.9 cents per litre at the BP branch on Richardson Rd, the average was 149.1 cents per litre for unleaded and e10. The cheapest was 144.9 cents per litre at United on Lower Dawson Rd.

Buy a Brick

MOUNT Morgan Central State School will conduct a Buy a Brick fundraiser towards a paved area on the grounds.

The pavers will include the names of families, businesses, individuals or groups who have played a role in the school’s history.

Visit the school’s office for order forms, or contact 0411 865 621 for more information.

Clever Canine

ONE clever dog visited NewsXpress Mount Morgan recently, and the well-trained pooch carried a copy of a newspaper in its mouth for his owner.

Celerate theatre

FOOTLIGHTS Theatre Restaurant in Yeppoon will mark its 25th birthday next Saturday from 6pm.

Tickets range from $58 to $61, visit www.footlights.com.au for more information.

