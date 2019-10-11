Our hottest gossip!

Dancing Queen

ROCKHAMPTON Zoo’s cuddly chimp, Capri sported some pretty cool dance moves as she showed keepers her break dancing skills during breakfast time in her enclosure on Saturday. Visit the Rockhampton Zoo’s Facebook page to watch the full video.

Howloween

THIS year’s Halloween will be not be like any other at Rigalsford Park in North Rockhampton.

Your canine pal can get into the spirit of the beloved tradition this year thanks to People 4 Pets Inc. who’ll host their special Howloween October Dog Walk.

People 4 Pets will host a special Halloween dog walk for you and your precious pooch on October 27.

Just for a $5 donation per dog, you can give your pooch a makeover to look the part on Halloween.

The event commences at 4pm on Sunday, October 27 at Rigalsford Park on Elphinstone St in North Rockhampton.

One plus one

ZILZIE photographer Dani Drury of Dani Drury Photographer has had her photo published on the front page of One + One magazine by Queensland Brides Magazine.

The shoot was a combination of CQ venue The Orchard Yeppoon, makeup Pro Makeup Studio, hair by Amelia’s Salon, cake by Whisk Yeppoon, dress from Gladstone Bridal Boutique, tents from Pitch’n Tents, florals from POSY Yeppoon, styling by Vintage Hire – Creating Beautiful Spaces and station by Fielding Milligan with models Ayden and Tamara.

To see the magazine and more stunning photos, visit oct-nov2019.oneplusonemag.com.au.

Helping Aussie youth

KENTUCKY Fried Chicken restaurants across Australia will host a drive thru window wash service to raise money for Australian youth.

The window wash will be held across all restaurants today from 11am to 3pm with the exception of food court outlets.

Donations can be made to the KFC Youth Foundation at kfc-youth-foundation.gofundraise.com.au

A Walk to Remember

ROCKHAMPTON’S Walk to Remember will be held at the city’s botanic gardens on Sunday from 9am.

These events are held across Australia to bring bereaved parents of miscarriage, stillborn and babies who dies at birth. The event will include a memorial service during which you will be invited to come forward and say your babys' name. The service will be followed by a ceremonial Walk to ‘take the steps our babies could not’.