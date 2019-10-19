Our hottest gossip

WELCOME to this week’s edition of the Fox Files where you’ll find the region’s hottest gossip. See our main story and other news below.

ANNE Taylor Batalibasi and her partner were staying at a farm stay near Roma when a farmer asked if they wanted to see their guardian Maremma puppies.

The cute little canines had been seen leaping among a goat herd, as the breed is renowned for their work ethics with other animals.

They asked the farmer if they could take one puppy home, and they did. The pair called her Georgie.

Not only did their visit leave a lasting impression on them, but so did their bond with Georgie.

Anne will share her story at Southside Library in Rockhampton today from 10am.

While the Maremma breed isn’t easy to domesticate, Anne and her partner succeeded.

Anne, in particular, became passionate about this independent breed of dog.

Some time later, while she was recovering from bowel cancer surgery, she decided to spend her time writing a book which delved into the characteristics of the breed, and her personal journey with Georgie.

Anne titled the book, Miss Georgie: Outback Queensland to Country Queensland and she has brought a special presentation to Rockhampton.

You can discover more about Miss Georgie when Anne conducts a special talk at Southside Library in Rockhampton today from 10am.

Getting hearts racing

CALLING all horror movie fans! As Ghostface famously asked in Scream — what’s your favourite scary movie? Well you could earn $1000 by watching a batch of films. Reviews.org is looking to hire a team of two people to review five of the scariest films from the past 10 years.

A scene from the film 'Scary Movie'.

But there’s a catch! One of the pair must be a diehard horror fan, and the other a scaredy-cat. They’ll each wear trackers which will monitor their heart rates throughout the films to gather evidence as to which is the scariest.

Applications are now open.

Visit Reviews.org to apply.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

BRISBANE oncologist, Dr Matthew Burge who visits Central Queensland cancer patients at the city’s Mater Hospital will climb Mt Himlunghimal in the Himalayas with a group to raise funds for Gatro Intestinal Cancer research.

The team are hosting a trivia night to raise money next Friday from 6.30pm at Middle Hall on Agnes St in Rockhampton. Tickets cost $20. Visit trybooking.com to make a booking.

Somebody to Love

ARE you a Central Queensland farmer looking for love in all the wrong places?

Well perhaps you’d like to try your luck on one of television’s most beloved reality shows of the noughties — The Farmer Wants a Wife.

Applications are open for Farmer Wants a Wife.

The program will make a return to our television screens, and they’re looking for single farmers to fall in love.

To sign up, visit farmerwantsawife.com.au.

Fishing for protection

Mount Morgan’s No. 7 Dam was a hive of activity this week when the construction of fish shelters was underway on Tuesday.

Mount Morgan business owner, Graeme Meade helped others build fish structures for fingerlings.

It’s everyone’s business

IN case you had forgotten, Rockhampton Little Theatre’s production of Everyone’s Business will be performed tonight from 7.30pm at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre on East St in Rockhampton. Visit seeitlive.com.au for more details and ticketing information.

The Big Day

SAVE the date!

The 2019 CQ Wedding Expo will arrive next Sunday in the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost adults $5, children aged 14 and under are free.

Contact cqweddingexpo@outlook.com for more details.