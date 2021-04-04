Menu
Alex Hynes and her partner Gerardo Poli welcomed Lorelai Rey Hynes Poli on April 1. Picture: Instagram
Alex Hynes and her partner Gerardo Poli welcomed Lorelai Rey Hynes Poli on April 1. Picture: Instagram
’Our little survivor’: Bondi Vet welcomes Easter miracle

4th Apr 2021 6:24 PM
Brisbane's Bondi Vet Alex Hynes and her partner Gerardo Poli have announced that they have been "blessed with an Easter miracle" after the early arrival of their baby girl.

The Wellington Point couple welcomed their "little survivor" Lorelai Rey Hynes Poli who was born six weeks premature on April 1 weighing 2.1kg.

"I held onto you as long as I could but the time came for you today to keep fighting this battle earthside," Dr Hynes told followers on Instagram.


"Now I'm beside you to hold your tiny hand every step of the way and give you all the strength and love I have. Your Daddy is already crazy in love with you bubba. Keep fighting."

Dr Hynes, 43, and Dr Poli, 37, who are both directors at Brisbane's Animal Emergency Service, said Lorelai was recovering well in the neonatal ward at the Mater Mothers' Hospital.

"It has been a rough ride for Alex and Lorelai and we are so grateful to have her safely delivered," Dr Poli wrote.

In October, the couple announced to their combined 330,000 followers that they were expecting a baby in May following IVF treatment.

