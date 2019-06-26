Menu
CONGRATULATIONS: Lyn Mossman won The Morning Bulletin's giant grocery giveaway competition.
Our lucky comp winner takes home $1,000 worth of gift cards

vanessa jarrett
by
26th Jun 2019 4:25 PM
LYN Mossman is such a lucky lady, she had to visit The Morning Bulletin office two days in a row.

Earlier in the week, the Yeppoon woman came to the office to pick up some movie tickets for The Secret Life of Pets 2, as her daughter won the competition.

That afternoon she got a call again from the office - saying she was winner of the Giant Grocery Giveaway.

The competition saw more than 5000 entries in print and online.

Lyn was lucky enough to win $1000 worth of Coles gift cards.

She wasn't sure how she was going to spend the gift cards yet as she had just gone to Gladstone and done a big shop at Aldi.

Construction began at the site in March 2018 and is scheduled to open in November this year.

READ HERE: Aldi announces new builders and completion day for site "Just wish they would hurry up and open here,” she said.

She has won other Morning Bulletin competitions in the past, including a trip to Kingfisher Bay Resort at Fraser Island a couple of years ago.

"Every competition in the Bully, because I get home delivery, I enter,” Lyn said.

Keep an eye on the paper for more competitions.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

