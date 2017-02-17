Our plan to revive one of Rocky's top restaurants

BIG MOVE: Nicole Gordon, Aaron Gordon and their son Ollie Gordon are excited to move onto their new venture at the Edge restaurant, where Aarons brother is head chef. They will be leaving behind their management jobs at the Oxford hotel.

SOME of their best memories are tied up in the Oxford Hotel.

But now it's time for Aaron and Nicole Gordon to pack up and move on from the pub which they've managed for close to a decade.

The move, however, isn't a far cry from what they know with the pair purchasing the Edge Bar and Grill restaurant along Quay St.

Set to move into the bar and grill next week, the pair are exited to undertake their new project together.

Deciding to purchase the business comes as a natural progression for the couple, with Aaron's brother Alexander being the head chef at the restaurant.

"We're going in with my brother, Alexander which is good so he has the food side of things covered,” Aaron said.

"He's been wanting to do his own restaurant for a while so we decided to do it together like a little family business.

"We've got two young children as well so with that we wanted to sort of do something a bit different, something for ourselves,” Nicole added.

The pair envision a new look for the restaurant and want to breath new life into the place.

"I think at the moment people are a little unsure on what's happening down that way at the moment,” Nicole said.

"There's been road works happening and I think the restaurant has left peoples' minds a little bit as somewhere nice to go for a meal.”

The family want to make the restaurant a more welcoming place to be, an area where families, singles and couples all feel welcome whilst ensuring there is equal emphasis on bar and meal service.

"We want to make the bar area a little more tapas orientated and than the restaurant a little more finer dining,” Nicole said.

"It's just in such a transition period at the moment and I think what people have had down there and what they expect hasn't been up to the best quality, so hopefully we change people's opinion and get people coming back.”