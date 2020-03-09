Our public dunnies have pull

DUNNY ART: This clever artwork adorns the wall of a public toilet block at Emu Park.

IF THERE was a “care factor meter’’ to gauge what projects got the Capricorn Coast community on the chinwag most, the results could surprise you.

Consider this.

Not one public submission was received recently about a $30 million Strand redevelopment project set to launch seven storeys skywards and change the face of Yeppoon’s foreshore.

But community consultation on toilet blocks at Keppel Sands has so far prompted 94 responses (as at March 2).

That’s nothing compared to the 472 responses that Livingstone Shire Council has received on the Farnborough beach access issue to that date.

And even the subject of improvements to the Yeppoon town centre has resulted in 21 submissions being lodged with the council.

The fact that no public submissions were received by Livingstone during the community consultation phase of The Strand development application shocked many councillors who openly admitted that at a recent meeting.

Perhaps the answer is social media.

Facebook is a powerful marketing tool due to its popularity and reach and the council has used that social media platform to promote community consultation on the toilet blocks, beach access and the town centre.

But the Mint Apartments development application didn’t receive the equivalent online “airtime”.

Had it done so, would the zero submissions result have been different?

We will never know.

The community consultation periods for two of the above-mentioned three issues are still open.

Submissions relating to the Farnborough Beach access issues close on March 22 while people have until March 15 to provide feedback on what improvements they would like to see to Yeppoon’s town centre, mainly James St.

The council had asked “Do you want to see artwork on amenities blocks in Keppel Sands?” and the submissions period for that consultation is now closed.