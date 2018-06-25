Our region records strongest tourism growth in QLD

TARGETED MARKETING: Our region has experienced a surge in visitation in the past 12 months.

THE latest domestic tourism statistics were released last week and the news is all good for the Capricornia region.

Tourism Research Australia's National Visitor Survey for the year ending March 2018 showed visitations were up 10.2per cent on last year's figures.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said the Southern Great Barrier Reef is punching well above its weight with just over two million domestic visitors and an annual spend of $1.1billion.

"The Southern Great Barrier Reef destination has seen the strongest percentage increase in visitation in the state of Queensland at 10.2 per cent growth in visitors from March 2017 to March 2018,” Ms Carroll said.

"Half of the two million domestic SGBR visitor numbers and half of the 7.3 million visitor nights... are in our Capricorn region stretching from the Keppel Islands to the Central Highlands.

"Our average length of stay in Capricorn for domestic visitors and our number of visitor nights is showing very strong growth at 9 and 8 percentage points respectively, and we will continue to work with industry to increase that average stay of 3.8 nights with further packaging.”

Ms Carroll said these results were reflected in our strongest three-year trend, with solid growth in visitors, visitor nights and expenditure to our Capricorn precinct within the greater SGBR destination.

"Average spend per night is $153 per person (8.7per cent increase) and average spend per visitor is $555 per person.”

"It is critical that our accommodation operators maintain strong room rates and aren't tempted by price wars because visitors will judge us by the value of their holiday and the exceptional experiences and service they receive.”

Of the two million domestic visitors, 1.7million (up 7.8per cent) were from within Queensland and just under 300,000 (up 28.1per cent) were from interstate.

NSW visitors accounted for 49per cent of interstate visitors which reflects the targeted marketing done in northern and regional NSW.

"Our SGBR partnership between the three regions continues to go from strength to strength and we are so very proud of our industry partners, who work so very hard seven days a week ensuring our visitors have exceptional experiences every day of the year.”

SGBR destination branding and marketing is thanks to collaboration by three-regional tourism organisations in the Capricorn, Gladstone/1770 and Bundaberg regions (Capricorn Enterprise, GAPDL and BNBT) working with local tourism industry, Tourism and Events Queensland and local government partners.