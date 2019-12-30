Menu
Fair Go For Our Fireys dinkus
Opinion

OUR SAY: It’s time to work as one to give fireys a fair go

Melanie Plane
30th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
I HAVE no doubt cheers and sighs of relief escaped the mouths of Rural Fire Service volunteers and their families across the country at the weekend as the Federal Government finally announced plans to compensate the brave men and women who have put their lives on the line to help protect our country.

After months of discussion and campaigning, including from this newspaper through our Fair go for our Fireys campaign, it appears the Morrison Government is finally taking a step in the right direction.

On page three of today's edition, we reported on Scott Morrison's announcement that NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers can apply for up to $6000 compensation.

But the hard work is not over yet. While the Federal Government has forged ahead, it is now up to the Queensland Government, and state and territory governments around this country, to do their bit.

Too often we see these issues turn into political blame games, where finger-pointing and buck-passing are all too common.

But it is time for the blame games to stop.

This is not a discussion about who funds a new road or piece of infrastructure, it is about giving back to people who have sacrificed so much for all of us.

It is time for all levels of government to work together.

It is time for a fair go for our fireys.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

