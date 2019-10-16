Our smart technology to be on show at China fair

Rockhampton Regional Council Manager Corporate and Technology Drew Stevenson and SmartHub Business Manager Elize Hattin will present at the elite and prestigious Hi-Tech Fair in China next month.

ROCKHAMPTON’S smart technology will be showcased at China’s largest technology fair next month.

Rockhampton Regional Council Manager Corporate and Technology Drew Stevenson and SmartHub Business Manager Elize Hattin were invited to attend the 2019 China hi-tech fair in Shezhen to present a case study of the region’s implementation of the award-winning Smart Way Forward Strategy.

The strategy was awarded the Economic Development Australia 2016 Award for Excellence in the digital entrepreneurs category.

The international high-tech and information technology exhibition is the largest and most influential scientific and technological fair in China.

The fair program includes forum style presentations with product and technology exhibitions focused on the areas of energy conservation, environmental protection, next generation information technology, biology, manufacturing and new energies.

Expenses for one presenter is covered by the fair organising committee and the second presenter will be funded through the corporate and technology section operation budget.