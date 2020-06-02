Southwest songstress Maddy shines on The Voice

Roma's Maddy Thomas is making a name for herself in the music world, competing on The Voice Australia this year.

Roma's Maddy Thomas is making a name for herself in the music world, competing on The Voice Australia this year.

MADDY Thomas' angelic voice has been one of the southwest's best kept secrets, until now.

The sixteen-year-old Roma singer-songwriter has stunned a nation with her incredible musical talent, appearing on The Voice Australia on Monday night and wowing the show's judges in her blind audition round.

Three of the show's four judges - all famous musicians in their own right - turned their iconic spinning seats to learn Miss Thomas' identity and claim the chance to mentor her in the singing competition.

WATCH: Maddy Thomas' incredible audition on The Voice Australia

For Maddy, the chance to audition and succeed on The Voice Australia was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she said the entire experience has been a wild ride.

"The blind auditions were actually recorded in Sydney, and that was a very different experience for me; I had only been [to Sydney] once before," she said.

"So for me to be there and have people there to support me was pretty amazing.

"It was a bit of a change going from Roma, a town of about 6000, to such a massive city, but I really loved it a lot."

Roma's Maddy Thomas features on The Voice Australia.

Miss Thomas is known around Roma for her music, regularly playing at community events and becoming heavily involved with local performing arts showcases like the Roma Eisteddfod.

Maddy has been singing for as long as she can remember, is a skilled guitar player with nine years under her belt and is now teaching herself piano - and taking to it like a duck to water - all while studying in year 11 and working three after-school jobs.

The multitalented musician said she not only wanted to share her skills with a wider audience on The Voice Australia, but also bring some positivity back in to her own community, which has faced the challenges of drought, flooding, and now a global pandemic.

"I work all these jobs to help my family and support them, particularly during the tough times when everyone was struggling a bit," she said.

"I think this has been a good thing to do, and hopefully it helps take people's minds off the bad things that have happened in the wider community, and also is beneficial for my family.

"Part of the reason I went on The Voice was that I really wanted to bring some positivity to the community."

Roma's Maddy Thomas is making a name for herself in the music world, competing on The Voice Australia this year.

It is the same community which has backed her since she was able to spill the big secret: that she would be singing on television for all to see and hear.

Miss Thomas said she was bursting with excitement to tell her extended family and friends about her successful audition.

"I got the word last week that I was able to tell people, and that was pretty exciting for me," she said.

"The news received a positive reaction, and while I think a few people did see it coming, others were super shocked; the posts I shared on Facebook and Instagram got a massive viewing as well, which is really great for me as an artist."

Miss Thomas has written 10 of her own original songs, which she frequently performs around her community.

One of her songs, They Said, also features on the album Big Sky Girls Volume One - a project showcasing the musical talents of young rural women.

Maddy Thomas can be found on Facebook and Instagram at @maddythomasmusic